Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
Sheriff’s Office seeking stabbing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a man that allegedly stabbed someone over an ex-girlfriend and fled the scene before deputies arrived on Friday. Deputies say they responded to Tulip Lane in St. Albans for a reported stabbing. The victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds to […]
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
WSAZ
DNR: Man shot riding in side-by-side with loaded gun
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 11/25/2022 @ 5:11 p.m. Division of Natural Resource Officers said a father and son were coming back from a hunting trip when a gun went off, hitting the father. DNR officer Chuck Holloran said the two were heading back from a from the trip...
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
WILX-TV
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Eleanor, West Virginia, man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said. The man was identified as Jesse Hall, 26. The PCSO says Sheriff Bobby Eggleton was involved in the incident and has placed himself on leave pending the West Virginia State Police investigation. […]
West Virginia State Police investigating Putnam County ‘officer-involved shooting’
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 5:14 p.m.): 13 News Reporter Lane Ball is on the scene where an officer-involved shooting happened in the Camelot Mobile Home Village in Putnam County. Officials say they received a call for a well-being check around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man had threatened to take his own life, officials […]
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
WDTV
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when...
Man in stable condition after in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hunting accident
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
wchsnetwork.com
3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
Comments / 0