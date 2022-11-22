ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

WSAZ

Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 11/26/2022. The victim, identified as Corey Uline, 28, sustained a stab wound to both legs and an arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day. Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cory Carvill. Deputies learned Carvill...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

DNR: Man shot riding in side-by-side with loaded gun

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 11/25/2022 @ 5:11 p.m. Division of Natural Resource Officers said a father and son were coming back from a hunting trip when a gun went off, hitting the father. DNR officer Chuck Holloran said the two were heading back from a from the trip...
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

ELKVIEW, WV
WDTV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Pair facing drug charges

A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
IRONTON, OH

