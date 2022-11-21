Read full article on original website
Properly Subversive: Is Marin really saving the planet one leaf blower at a time?
At the risk of sounding like a lone wolf howling at shadows in Marin’s vast wilderness of virtue signalling, may I respectfully ask for a smidge of sanity to show we’re not as delusional as we sound when we claim to save the planet one gas-powered leaf blower at a time.
Pages From The Past: Fire claims historic building
(Editor’s Note: Pages From The Past remembers Novato through the years via the pages of the historic Novato Advance.) – At the next election another precinct, and probably two, will be added in this township. Thirty straight hours of work is not in harmony with political unionism nor humanity.
