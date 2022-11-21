ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pages From The Past: Fire claims historic building

(Editor’s Note: Pages From The Past remembers Novato through the years via the pages of the historic Novato Advance.) – At the next election another precinct, and probably two, will be added in this township. Thirty straight hours of work is not in harmony with political unionism nor humanity.
