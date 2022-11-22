JoJo Siwa has spoken about receiving a phone call from Elton John after she publicly came out as gay last year. The singer, dancer and YouTuber discussed her relationship with John in an interview with E! News on Sunday at LA’s Dodger Stadium, where he played his final ever US concert. “I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she said. “I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”

3 DAYS AGO