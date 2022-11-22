Read full article on original website
‘Warrior Nun’ season two has the highest Netflix audience rating ever
Warrior Nun has scored the highest audience ratings for a Netflix show ever, according to reports. Created by Simon Barry, Warrior Nun is a fantasy drama series which follows quadriplegic orphan Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), who is forced into joining an ancient order of warrior nuns after discovering she has supernatural powers.
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
‘The Office’: Ricky Gervais on whether winner of England v USA gets to delete other version of the show
Ricky Gervais has responded to The Office fans joking that the winner of the England v USA World Cup match gets to delete the other version of the sitcom. The two teams played each other in Qatar last night (November 25) in the group stage of the tournament, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
‘Terrifier 3’ will be “fkn WILD”, says director
Terrifier director Damien Leone has teased details about the planned third film, describing it as “fkn WILD”. The slasher sequel Terrifier 2 became a word-of-mouth hit last month following reports that it was causing people to pass out in cinemas. It went on to surpass $10million (£8.2million) at the worldwide box office, from a budget of $250,000 (£206,000)
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
JoJo Siwa recalls Elton John calling her after she publicly came out
JoJo Siwa has spoken about receiving a phone call from Elton John after she publicly came out as gay last year. The singer, dancer and YouTuber discussed her relationship with John in an interview with E! News on Sunday at LA’s Dodger Stadium, where he played his final ever US concert. “I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she said. “I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline new festival The World Is A Vampire
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire. The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more. The new festival comes on the...
‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists
SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster. In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022...
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age announced for Open’er 2023
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023. Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.
Derren Brown reduced man to tears after he tried to start fight
Illusionist and mind-bending trickster Derren Brown once had to use his powers to prevent a fight. The TV and stage star revealed that he actually made his would-be assailant cry after he used a mental technique on him. Speaking about the confrontation, Brown explained he diffused the situation so well that he ended up comforting the man.
BIBI gets her bloody revenge in music video for ‘JOTTO’
BIBI has released a music video for ‘JOTTO’, a track from her first full-length record ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’. The new visual sees BIBI reflecting on an abusive relationship, which she is able to escape by killing both her lover and his mistress. The video later ends with BIBI throwing her lover, who survives his knife injuries, into a motel’s pool, drowning him.
‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ review: rivals schooled
Pokémon games generally don’t change much. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet releases after 28 years of iterative attempts, and the headline feature is the introduction of a truly open world without level scaling, letting players adventure in any direction they want. Without this level scaling, it’s an open...
Watch Rammstein’s cinematic new video for ‘Adieu’
Rammstein have shared the official video for ‘Adieu’, the final song from their recent album ‘Zeit’. The visuals were directed by Specter Berlin, who also directed the video for their 2019 comeback single ‘Deutschland’ and are perhaps less like a music video and more like a short film, clocking in at just short of nine minutes. All six members of the Neue Deutsche Harte band are part of the video’s large cast, which also includes the many mysterious figures making up a group known only as ‘The Damned’.
‘Sonic Frontiers’’ open-zone style is the “future” of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Sonic Team has shared that Sonic Frontiers lays the foundations for the “future” of the franchise, with its open-zone format set to become a permanent addition. Speaking to Sector, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers marks “another defining moment for the franchise” with the game’s open-zone, which allowed players to roam large segments of the map and explore it in their own time. He went on to say that the last defining moment was “bringing Sonic fully into the 3D world with Sonic Adventure,” in 1998.
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
