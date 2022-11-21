Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO