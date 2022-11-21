ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Ringer

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves

Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

