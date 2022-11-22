Read full article on original website
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police
CHICAGO - A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night. Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Woman with concealed carry license, suspect wounded after exchanging shots in Calumet Heights
A woman who is a concealed-carry license holder and a suspect were wounded after exchanging gunfire in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
Police report reveals convicted Jan. 6 attacker talked suicide before crash that killed Skokie woman
A downstate man, Shane Woods. charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol may have been attempting to end his life when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 that killed a 35-year-old Skokie woman, according to a police report.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Heights man charged with indecent solicitation of a child
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Round Lake Heights man was charged with indecent solicitation after he was caught in a sting operation trying to meet with a child to engage in sexual acts Tuesday. Julio Rojas, 61, began communicating online with undercover detectives posing as a girl under the age...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
38-year-old man found dead in Roseland with multiple gunshot wounds
A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland. Chicago police said the man, 38, was discovered unresponsive laying on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop
WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
