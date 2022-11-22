ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia

Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track

And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.

