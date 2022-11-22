High School Basketball: Saints sweep Falcons in home opener

John Paul II’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams opened the home slate of the 2022 season with wins over Epiphany Monday night.

In the nightcap, the boys’ team held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the visitors to secure a 69-54 victory.

The Saints led 51-33 after three quarters of play before Epiphany stormed back to cut the deficit to as low as seven in the closing minutes.

Epiphany used an 8-0 run to bring the score to 57-50 with 2:07 left to play behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Sage Church and Sam Quebedeaux in the span of 12 seconds around a JP2 turnover.

After the teams traded foul shots on the next two possessions, the Saints put the game away by scoring the next seven points.

Spencer Allen sparked the run with a pair of free throws, as Jamal Biggs came away with a steal on the ensuing inbound play and laid it in on the inside for a score.

Junior Nike Wiggins capped the run by going 3-for-4 at the foul line to stretch the lead to 65-51 inside the final minute.

Biggs and Brody Mitchell closed out the 15-point win by both hitting a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to help give JP2 its first win of the season.

“I tried to let them figure out what was going on and figure out how to win a game for later on, that helps them build character and become better players,” John Paul II head coach Ralph Biggs said.

John Paul II (1-1) got off to a strong start in the opening quarter, starting the game on a 9-2 run on its way to taking a 17-10 lead after one quarter of play.

Wiggins opened the scoring by hitting a pair at the free-throw line, while Jamal Biggs scored the next four points of the game to give the hosts a 6-0 advantage.

After a bucket got the Falcons on the board, Phoenix Balot drained a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 9-2 at the 5:50 mark of quarter one.

A bucket on the inside from Wiggins capped the first quarter and sent the Saints into the second quarter with a seven-point edge.

John Paul II used a strong eight minutes of offense heading into the half to nearly triple its lead, taking a 39-20 advantage into halftime.

The first half, I liked it all. We played hard, we played aggressive and we made the right passes,” Biggs said.

Runs of eight and five points were key in helping the hosts add to their lead, as Nick Peele and Caleb Knight each had a pair of baskets in the 8-0 run nearing the midway portion of the quarter.

Peele was a force on the inside throughout the game, as the senior finished with a double-double, scoring a team-high 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

Adding a double-digit performance for JP2 was Biggs with 14 points, while Knight finished with nine and Wiggins chipped in eight points.

The Saints then scored the final five points of the quarter in the last 60 seconds of the half on field goals by Allen and Biggs to go along with a free throw from Wiggins.

A back-and-forth third quarter saw the visitors trim just one point off the deficit as JP2 entered the fourth leading 51-33.

Epiphany then battled back to cut the lead down to seven on a pair of occasions before the Saints held on for the win.

John Paul II is back in action Nov. 28 when it hosts Pungo Christian Academy.

Girls’ Game John Paul II 70, Epiphany 32

John Paul II led from start to finish on its way to a resounding victory over Epiphany in its season-opener Monday.

A tightly-contested first half saw the Saints take a 29-21 lead into the break before the hosts used a dominant second half to pull away on their way to the 38-point win.

In the third quarter, JP2 outscored the visitors 18-4 behind the strong play of sophomore Ariana Atkinson, who scored seven of her game-high 25 points in the frame.

Atkinson’s seven points all came during a 12-0 run to open the half, as the Saints quickly ballooned their lead to 20 just 3:04 into the third quarter.

Ramsey Curton added a trey during the run on her way to a 10-point night, while Bri Elliott chipped in a bucket during the run.

John Paul II eventually took a 47-25 lead into the final eight minutes, where another dominant frame saw it outscore the Falcons 23-7.

The Saints scored the first five and final seven points of the quarter while also going on a 6-0 run in the middle of the quarter to continue to pull away.

Atkinson finished off her strong performance by scoring the last seven points of the night, hitting a pair of free throws, before draining a 3 and then scoring on the inside in the final minute.

To go along with Atkinson and Cureton’s double-digit nights, Chrissy Cox finished with eight points while DeeDee Koesters and Samiah Barnett both chipped in six.