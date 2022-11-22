Mason column: Pirates can't let losses beat them twice

It was hard not to see the differences from the first game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this season to the last.

Saturday marked the end of home football games for East Carolina, and the team’s final performance in Greenville ended with fans streaming out of the stands and onto the concourse and into the parking lots well before the final whistle.

There seemed to be a consensus: No more of whatever that was.

A record-setting attendance number was how the Pirates opened their season, and a race to beat traffic was how it ended.

All of the potential in the world swirled around an ECU team this offseason that entered the season with new weapons for its veteran quarterback to utilize, a rebuilt offensive line to turn away large, angry pass rushers, and a brash defense.

In many ways, ECU didn’t disappoint. Even at 6-5, the Pirates still have a chance to win the most games since the 2014 team went 8-5. But it will take hard work and it will take a reboot founded in introspection to get there.

From everyone.

It felt like all of that energy and optimism felt at the start of the season left when the crowd did on Saturday.

The cruel twist of that loss to Houston is that this ECU team has two games remaining and they will be the toughest two games. Not on paper, as Temple is a winnable game and the bowl game opponent is still undecided, but somewhere inside.

The Pirates had something to play for all season, with a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship atop the wish list.

A loss to Cincinnati derailed that goal. And the aftershocks from having the ultimate motivational tool disappear with a two-point loss stole their competitiveness the following week against the Cougars.

Coach Mike Houston said in his postgame comments that he didn’t see a blowout loss coming. After all, they had been so good at bouncing back. The Pirates had avoided a losing streak all season by not letting a hangover from a previous loss set in.

Until now.

The Pirates crushed Old Dominion and Campbell after a narrow loss to N.C. State in the opener. A loss against Navy, where the Pirates stumbled at the end of regulation and couldn’t find the end zone in overtime, led to an offensive explosion against South Florida.

Then ECU unveiled a performance against Tulane that was fit for nightmares, and it was really the only loss of the season that couldn’t have been altered if a few plays went a different way. But that loss led to a season-defining three-game winning streak to become bowl eligible.

The Pirates had their bye week to prepare for the final boss — Cincinnati.

There was no shame in losing on the road to Cincinnati, the model program for success in the conference. But for the first time this season, a loss altered the team. It changed everything, and Saturday’s flop only confirmed it.

How ECU pulls itself together and finishes the season will be interesting to watch. We all get to see how serious this team is about changing the program.

Back-to-back seasons of bowl eligibility is nice, but it can’t be the finish line.