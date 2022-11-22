ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Government borrowing hits £13.5bn as energy bill support schemes begin

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJE4D_0jJbmYwK00

Government borrowing hit £13.5 billion in October as it booked the first costs of the energy support schemes for households and businesses.

The Office for National Statistics ( ONS ) said the reading was £4.4 billion higher than the same month last year and was the fourth highest figure for October on record.

The figure for October was, nevertheless, below the expectations of economists, with a consensus of experts predicting borrowing of £21 billion for the month.

Total public sector spending grew to £91.2 billion in October, after central government spending increased by £6.5 billion to £76.8 billion for the month.

The ONS estimated that this included around £3 billion on the cost of energy support schemes, including £1.9 billion for the £400 home energy discount payments.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It is right that the Government increased borrowing to support millions of business and families throughout the pandemic and the aftershocks of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

There is no easy path to balancing the nation’s books

Jeremy Hunt

“But to tackle inflation and ensure the economic stability needed for long-term growth, it is vital that we put the public finances back on a more sustainable path.

“There is no easy path to balancing the nation’s books but we have taken the necessary decisions to get debt falling while actively taking steps to protect jobs, public services and the most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, public sector receipts – money gained from the public sector, largely through taxes – were £77.6 billion for the month.

The fresh data comes days after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said government borrowing for the year is set to be higher than it originally forecast in March.

OBR estimates on Thursday also indicated that higher interest rates mean that the cost of servicing Government debt will double to over £120 million next year and make public finances “more vulnerable to future shocks”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grant Shapps warns energy firms not to hike bills of customers cutting use

Business secretary Grant Shapps has written to energy suppliers to warn them not overcharge customers making “huge efforts” to cut their usage.The cabinet minister said he was “disturbed” at reports that some customers had seen a huge spike in direct debit charges despite cutting back on the amount of gas and electricity.Mr Shapps urged the utility giants to reflect what homes are actually using in their prices, as hard-pressed families struggle to pay bills struggling during the cost of living crisis.Sharing a letter sent to energy bosses on Twitter, the business secretary said: “Households shouldn’t see their direct debits rise...
The Independent

Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom

Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action but hinted at progress in talks over rail strikes.Mr Harper indicated a change in the mandate for negotiations and said pay rises could come if rail workers accept reforms, after holding “positive” talks with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch.Nurses are set to stage their first UK-wide strike...
The Independent

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials.Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the corruption scheme, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement.The amount retrieved was disbursed to Noor Zuhair Jassim, a businessman who was arrested in connection to the scheme along with officials from the government tax authority...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
The Independent

Voices: Energy, water, rail: Has the great British privatisation experiment worked?

“The purpose of a system is what it does.” These are the famous words of Stafford Beer, a theorist who spent his career trying to understand management and organisational systems.The aphorism – often abbreviated “POSIWID” – has a corollary that “there is no point in claiming that the purpose of a system is to do what it constantly fails to do”. You should not look at what people claim a system does, or what they might believe it does, or even what they intend for it to do.Like all good theories, it is at once so trivial as to...
The Independent

UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories

Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries apart from Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade...
The Independent

‘Resort fees’ set be outlawed in the US by Joe Biden

Hidden charges that can push up hotel rates in the US dramatically could finally be outlawed by an initiative from Joe Biden.The president has vowed to eliminate “resort fees” – mandatory extra charges that many properties impose to make their base rates look more competitive.A room at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas tonight costs $174 (£146) at first sight. But once local taxes and a “resort fee” of $46 (£39) is added, the price increases by 72 per cent to $299 (£251).Last month President Biden said: “Each year these junk fees that companies charge cost Americans tens of billions of...
The Independent

Union leaders warned 'there simply isn't the money' to meet pay rise demands

Transport secretary Mark Harper warned union leaders there "simply isn't enough money" to meet pay rise demands.Harper spoke about ongoing strikes across rail, health, and postal services with Sky's Sophy Ridge this morning (27 November) about the realistic outcomes of disruption towards Christmas."We want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can't be inflation-busting pay rises," he said."There simply isn't the money to pay for those given the context."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’Mick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre.Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.He defended the Government’s handling of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats, ahead of officials being expected to confirm that the number of infections has risen to about 50.The Home Office said the death of a...
The Independent

Manston asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria ‘moved around UK’ as cases rise

Home secretary Suella Braverman is under more pressure following a report that dozens of asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from Manston to hotels around the UK.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of cases of the highly contagious bacterial infection has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease.More than 70 suspected cases of diphtheria were seen among the migrants who have been moved from the processing facility in Kent to hotels around the country in recent weeks, according to The Sunday Times.Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors...
The Independent

The Independent

941K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy