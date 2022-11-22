Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news as Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez start

Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter , and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia , one of the minnows of the competition.

While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum.

Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986 , when Maradona starred for them in Mexico, and the nation is desperate not only to reclaim the crown but also to see Messi add this elusive title to his already frighteningly long list of accolades.

Messi missed some training sessions in the week leading up to this game with Saudi Arabia, but the captain stressed: “I’m feeling very well, I’m very well physically, good condition.” That is good news for Argentina but bad news for Saudi Arabia, as they look to spring one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

