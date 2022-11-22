Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity
Sue Cleaver screamed with delight as she was voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night.
The Coronation Street star, 59, became the third person to leave the jungle behind Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas .
“Well, she seems very happy,” Ant said, as he announced the news.
Cleaver then stood up to embrace her fellow campmates before departing.
“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it,” she told Ant and Dec.
