Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

Sue Cleaver screamed with delight as she was voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night.

The Coronation Street star, 59, became the third person to leave the jungle behind Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas .

“Well, she seems very happy,” Ant said, as he announced the news.

Cleaver then stood up to embrace her fellow campmates before departing.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it,” she told Ant and Dec.

