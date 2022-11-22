ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Sue Cleaver screamed with delight as she was voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night.

The Coronation Street star, 59, became the third person to leave the jungle behind Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas .

“Well, she seems very happy,” Ant said, as he announced the news.

Cleaver then stood up to embrace her fellow campmates before departing.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it,” she told Ant and Dec.

‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year. Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview. Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died. Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her. “‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions....
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega explains how she avoided ‘ripping off’ Christina Ricci’s Addams Family performance

Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s Wednesday, has explained how she avoided “ripping off” Christina Ricci.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the new series, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The role was previously played by Ricci in two live-action films in the 1990s: The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.Ricci also appears in the series, playing...
I’m a Celebrity final – live: Matt Hancock competes in final three with Jill Scott favourite to win

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight (27 November) on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it is Scott who has...
Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters with impromptu performance of new single

Lewis Capaldi surprised travellers at London's St Pancras International train station when he hopped on the piano for a rendition of his new song 'Pointless'.Crowds gathered to hear the Scottish singer belt out the track due for release on 2 December, before the 26-year-old handed out flyers advertising himself.In a clip posted to TikTok, Capaldi can be seen complimenting a young girl on her piano-playing skills, before taking over, as people began to recognise him.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Kim Kardashian divides fans over detention center ‘Friendsgiving’ with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
Piers Morgan shows off ‘Salt Bae’ skills alongside chef who made it famous

Piers Morgan showed off his skills alongside viral chef, 'Salt Bae' at Nusr-Et restaurant in London this weekend."Showing Salt Bae how to salt a steak", he captioned the clip, which sees him perfect the arm angle and salt sprinkle that was made famous on social media.However, chef Nusret Gökçe didn't look impressed at the presenter's attempt over the £1,450 gold-leaf tomahawk steak, and quickly stepped in to show the camera how it's done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
