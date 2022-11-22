ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten graduate from Pitt County Sheriff's first TEEN Citizen's Academy

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Ten teenagers became the first to graduate from a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office program that educates citizens on the ins and outs of law enforcement operations during a ceremony Saturday.

The youths were celebrated at the Pitt Community Schools and Recreation Building at Alice F. Keene District Park as graduates of the Pitt County Sheriff’s TEEN Citizen’s Academy, which is comprised of eight two-hour courses over the span of eight weeks. Ten adults also graduated from the Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy.

Over the course, participants in both academies got to hear from key leaders like in the sheriff’s investigations and patrol divisions as well as engage in hands on activities like a tour of the Pitt County Detention Center and mock trial at the county courthouse.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said that she was “certainly happy” with the academy’s turnout. She said that in addition to educating citizens about policies and procedures it also helps to present law enforcement in a realistic way.

“Oftentimes people see the exciting or salacious parts of law enforcement, but we really want people to see us in a light where we’re just (doing) what we do 90 percent of the time,” Dance said.

The sheriff also said that the program is a good tool to attract potential future law enforcement officers.

“We take every opportunity we can to encourage people and remind them what this profession is about,” Dance said. “As a job, it’s a very noble profession, but it is a job. It’s a reminder people can see us on this side of the light too.”

At least two of Saturday’s graduates are seeking careers as law enforcement officers. Christian Conyers, 18, who graduated from the TEEN Citizen’s Academy, said that he has wanted that his entire life.

“It’s a career I want to get into after high school,” Conyers said. “I want to start off getting into patrol and work my way up.”

Conyers, in remarks to graduates and their families and friends, said that he enjoyed getting to meet therapy K9 Deputy Drifter and get a better understanding of the responsibilities deputies have.

The high point of the program for Conyers was learning about Dance’s SHARP (Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program) and WEAR (Women’s Empowerment and Recovery) programs through the course.

Those programs are divided along gender lines to help selected men and women inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center find a path toward addiction recovery.

“That really stuck out to me,” Conyers said. “I would recommend a lot of people doing this academy.”

Alyssa Salazar, 18, also graduated from the standard academy. She said that her desire to be a law enforcement officer came from a police explorer program in Utah when she was 13 or 14 years old.

Her goal is to be a K9 officer and said getting to briefly meet Freya, a dog stationed at the Pitt County Detention Center to detect contraband, was a high point of the course.

She also said that getting to see behind the curtain on law enforcement’s day-to-day operations is a good idea even for people who might not want to seek it as a career path.

“It will widen your eyes and give you perspective on it,” Salazar said.

Adults who graduated from the standard program said they also left with a deeper understanding of their community law enforcement. Gwendolyn Barnes made the academy a family affair, recruiting her parents Lydia and Moses Barnes to participate with her.

“I initially thought it would be something fun we could do and be interesting for my parents, since they are elderly, to see what goes on at the sheriff’s office,” Gwendolyn Barnes said.

Moses Barnes said that he was happy to learn about the intricacies of the court system, and Lydia Barnes said that more citizens, especially youths, could benefit from knowing the consequences tied to criminal activity.

“If they would do this and put them through the system, the jail and the courthouse, a lot of our kids would not be in trouble,” Lydia Barnes said.

Dance, who on Nov. 8 was voted into a second term as Pitt County sheriff, said she plans to continue the TEEN Citizens Academy along with the standard course in the future.

Greenville, NC
