Nov. 22 Community News

Chili Cook Off

The City of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Fire-Rescue Station 1, 500 S. Greene St. Chili, hot dogs, banana pudding and baked goods will be available for sale to benefit the United Way of Pitt County.

God’s Closet

Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. today. All are welcome.

JOY Thanksgiving

The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will hold its Thanksgiving Meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday with turkeys and stuffing provided by the ECU Pantry. Anyone who needs a plate is welcome. The kitchen offers meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays and from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving lunch

Something2Somebody is hosting Mrs. Rene Arrington’s Thanksgiving Community Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the food is gone) on Thursday at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Visit something2somebody.org and littlewilliecenter.org.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market will hold its Holiday Card Decorating Contest on Dec. 3. Cards will be decorated from 10 a.m.-noon at the craft table. Pictures will be taken of each card and entered in the contest. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery. The Holiday Magic Craft Fair is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10. Santa will visit from 10 a.m.-noon. Hot spiced cider will be served while supplies last. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17; 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 23; 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31.

Homes tour

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Dec 3. The tour will include five Greenville homes decorated for Christmas. Tickets are $25 and are available now at www.stpaulsepiscopal.com. Proceeds will benefit the Community Crossroads Center.

Festival of Lights

Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children will host its second annual Festival of Lights from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 at 111 Eastbrook Drive. The walk-through event will take participants through the magical town of Whoville, where they can take photos and enjoy seasonal treats in this winter wonderland. Visit mppfc.org or facebook.com/mppfc.

Quilt raffle

The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way. Tickets are five for $20 or $5 Each. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 747-5436. The full-size quilt is machine and hand-quilted and made with all-natural cotton and is on display at the senior center. The drawing will be held during the Senior Center Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Craft fair

A Christmas craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at John Paul II Catholic High School gymnasium, 2085 Quail Ridge Road. Concessions will be available. To register as a vendor, visit jp2highschool.com/arts-booster-club.