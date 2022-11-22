ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Nov. 22 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

So the nonpartisan Pitt County Board of Education continues under the total control of seven nonpartisan Democrats who always unanimously outvote the two Republicans. It seems every vote is invariably 7-2. Bless their nonpartisan hearts.

BYH to former President Donald J. Trump. His running for POTUS is the best thing that could happen to Democrats. Getting Trump to leave politics is similar to cleaning dog crap out of tennis shoes. It is not impossible but neither is it an easy task.

The reason that the speed limit in the 10th Street ski jump is 35 mph is because flatlanders freak out when they are presented with a 6-7% grade. Those of us who have driven in mountains and hill country are not fazed by it.

What was the first Republican post-election press conference about? Hunter Biden’s laptop! What happened to inflation? They clearly have no plans for dealing with anything of importance or consequence to the American people.

Rep. Brian Farkas ran a good campaign where his opponent played dirty. We should be proud of his stand. Too bad Reeder has only won because he spent a million dollars on negative ads. People will not forget. I know I am looking forward to voting for his opponent next time. If I had not voted so early I would not have voted for Reeder.

In a city with a history of terrible drivers, why cease the use of cameras at dangerous intersections? What kind of thinking turns its back on a system that reduces wrecks by 30%? Who says no to millions for our schools? Remember this when you cast your vote next time.

Bless Your hearts to the great majority of people who give to charity for the right reasons and don’t expect recognition. No bless your heart to the lawyers who give and then run ads trying to impress us with their generosity. Do they hope we will think they aren’t greedy? Doesn’t work.

BYH to the City Council. The parking confusion downtown is another nail in the coffin. So much attention is paid to this area of Greenville with zero results while other areas need it.

BOH, Greenville. It’s the season to be thankful and I am thankful Wawa is coming to Greenville. Hoagies! Sizzlies! Hash browns! Coffee! Thank you, Wawa for our early Christmas gift!

BYH! No more red light cameras. I can now run red lights once again. I ran two today.

BYH to Brian Farkas. Pouting and playing the victim is so unprofessional. Television ads are not why you lost. You lost because you cared more about people in prison and lazy people than people who do right and work their tails off. Taxpayers are tired of you and your party’s wasteful spending.

