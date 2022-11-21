Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Vikings Have Done What against New England?!
Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Broken Thumb
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the challenge of playing through a broken thumb.
Facing back-to-back elite defenses, Vikings must win the game of adjustments
Justin Jefferson wondered aloud on Monday if the Vikings needed more quick game against the Cowboys
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
Thielen thought the postgame turkey the Vikings got was a little too dry.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms his thumb has been broken since week 5, won't have surgery
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5 of the NFL season. According to Rodgers, he sustained the injury on the last play in London against the New York Giants. He also mentioned that he has had worse injuries and never considered surgery for this one.
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 12 power rankings
It was just a matter of how far the Vikings were going to drop.
NBC Sports
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson presents huge challenge for Patriots defense
The New England Patriots defense hasn't played against many elite wide receivers this season, but that will change in a major way over the final seven weeks, beginning with an extraordinarily tough matchup Thursday night. The Minnesota Vikings are next up on the Patriots schedule and will host New England...
Pitt, William & Mary clash with winning streaks on the line
Pittsburgh looks to answer a three-game losing skid by completing a perfect three-game homestand on Friday against William & Mary.
