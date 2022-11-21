ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Done What against New England?!

Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI

