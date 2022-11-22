Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Seeking Bell Ringers
The Knox County Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is underway now at seven Knox County locations. Also, Salvation Army officials need people to be bell-ringers for the coming campaign. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury wants you to help ring the bells for those in need this Christmas season…
Knox County Arrests
Knox County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 74-year-old Colleen McCormick and booked her into the Knox County Jail on Friday. McCormick faces charges of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. McCormick is being held without bond. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials...
ISP Troopers Announce Results of Friday Saturation Patrols in SW Indiana
Indiana State Police officials have announced the results of Friday Evening’s Saturation Patrols throughout Southwestern Indiana. Troopers were focusing on dangerous and impaired drivers along US-41 in Knox, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties. Troopers issued 62 traffic citations and 76 warnings, mainly for speeding. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials also participated...
Sunday Sports Recap
The South Knox Spartans are 2-0 following a 56-50 win over Evansville Harrison as a part of the Gobbler Games at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday. Dylan Maeder scored a career high 17 to lead South Knox in the victory. Dakota Candler added 15 while Sam Singleton and Jackson Hoops each chipped in 11. South Knox is back in action Friday at home against North Knox.
Daviess County Arrests
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old Sean Monroe for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. Monroe is being held without bond. Daviess County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 23-year-old Louis Johnson for domestic battery and intimidation. Johnson is being held without bond....
VPD Arrests Wanted Man for Domestic Battery Warrant
Vincennes City Police were called to a Vincennes residence in reference to a domestic disturbance that allegedly took place in December of 2021 according to Indiana’s MyCase system. Judge Gara Lee issued the warrant on November 17th and officers located 44 year old Carl Leonard. Leonard faces charges of...
Knox County Public Library Looking To Expand Hours
The Knox County Public Library is currently seeking community input about expanding their service hours. In the survey, library officials are seeking comments and requests as well as for days consumers feel the library should extend their hours. We have the link to the survey on our website, (station site)
Knox County Commissioners Issue Burn Ban Until Further Notice
The Knox County Commissioners have issued a burn ban effective immediately for Knox County. According to Commissioner President, Kellie Streeter, Fire Departments throughout Knox County have been called to over 15 grass fires as well as wooded area fires plus 3 structure fires with two of those resulting in a total loss.
