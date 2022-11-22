ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Always incredible, always inspiring’: Raf Simon closes fashion label after three decades

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR32f_0jJbjzKM00

Fans of Raf Simons have expressed their sorrow at the news that he is closing his eponymous label after 27 years.

The Belgian designer wiped the label’s Instagram account and posted the shock announcement on the social media platform, which confirmed that the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection would be the “conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand.”

“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” he wrote. “Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”

Followers of the feted designer responded to the news on Instagram with heart emojis and messages of respect for the designer.

“Raf Simons was the reason I fell in love with fashion. It’s very sad,” wrote one, while another wrote: “My kid going to be so mad when I name em Raf Simons.”

Another said: “Thanks for the inspirations, the memories, the vision & iconicness. Thank you for everything!”

Celebrity fans of the fashion designer also expressed their sadness at the news, with Marc Jacobs commenting, “Always incredible. always inspiring. Thank you, Raf,” while ASAP Rocky posted a broken heart emoji and Gwendoline Christie three black heart emojis.

While Simons offered no explanation for the closure, some have speculated that the unstable financial market may be the reason behind the decision.

Others suspect that the 54-year-old wishes to focus entirely on his co-creative directorial role at Prada.

With fans including Rihanna , Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, Simons has a global reputation as one the most feted designers in contemporary fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLtRc_0jJbjzKM00

Launching his namesake label in 1995, Simons spotlighted youth culture, and took the radical step of casting people from the streets, rather than models, to walk in his shows.

Following international acclaim for his designs, he went on to hold roles at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein.

And in 2014, Simon’s work at Dior formed the subject of a documentary, Dior and I, which propelled the designer into the public eye.

As one of the original members of the “Antwerp Six”, a cohort of graduates from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, which includes Dries van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester and Walter Van Beirendonck, the group were credited with the developing of a forward-thinking new aesthetic and putting Belgian fashion on the global map.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Marks 25th Anniversary of ‘Come On Over’ With Elton John, Chris Martin Duets

Shania Twain belatedly marked the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album Come On Over Sunday with a surprise digital-only reissue complete with duets featuring Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas. The deluxe version was released as part of Apple Music’s daily From Apple Music With Love series; in addition a “refresh” with “Spatial Audio,” the album now features “a couple of special duet versions with some dear friends of mine to enjoy,” as Twain tweeted Sunday: Two exclusive and unearthed live renditions of “You’re Still the One” — one with Chris Martin from earlier this year and another...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

There’s No Thanksgiving at ‘The Fabelmans’ as Specialized Titles Spiral Downward

Let’s get this out of the way: This was the worst-ever Thanksgiving weekend for adult specialized titles (other than 2020, when major city theaters were still mostly closed). We saw weak results nearly across the board on a holiday that’s often used to expand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Green Book”) or platform (“The Favourite”). Results usually range from good to strong, enhancing their awards profiles. This year, “The Fabelmans” (Universal) jumped from four theaters to 638 and grossed $2.2 million for three days ($3.1 million for the five days), for a per-theater average just below $3,500. Only Laura Poitras’ acclaimed...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
The Independent

Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters with impromptu performance of new single

Lewis Capaldi surprised travellers at London's St Pancras International train station when he hopped on the piano for a rendition of his new song 'Pointless'.Crowds gathered to hear the Scottish singer belt out the track due for release on 2 December, before the 26-year-old handed out flyers advertising himself.In a clip posted to TikTok, Capaldi can be seen complimenting a young girl on her piano-playing skills, before taking over, as people began to recognise him.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Royal Variety Performance 2022: Line-up confirmed for live event ahead of ITVX airing in December

The line-up for the 2022 Royal Variety Performance has been announced, with the annual event set to take place within days.The event, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will be the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.As ever, the event is being held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, which provides aid to those in the world of entertainment.Previous years have seen artists including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and James Blunt take to the stage before the royals.While Alan Carr has hosted proceedings for the last two years, hosting duties will this time be...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian divides fans over detention center ‘Friendsgiving’ with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
The Independent

Black Friday fashion deals: Best clothing and jewellery offers from The North Face, Uggs, Converse and more

If your winter wardrobe is looking a little thin on the ground, it’s time to take advantage of the Black Friday savings and invest in some new trousers, shirts, dresses and jackets before the bargain bonanza comes to an end.A whole host of brands and retailers have taken part in this year’s seasonal sale event. In fact, we’ve spotted some fantastic deals on bags and jewellery from luxury labels such as Mulberry and Monica Vinader, as well as some out of this world offers at high street heroes Mango, Pandora, AllSaints and many more.To save you from sifting through thousands...
The Independent

Piers Morgan shows off ‘Salt Bae’ skills alongside chef who made it famous

Piers Morgan showed off his skills alongside viral chef, 'Salt Bae' at Nusr-Et restaurant in London this weekend."Showing Salt Bae how to salt a steak", he captioned the clip, which sees him perfect the arm angle and salt sprinkle that was made famous on social media.However, chef Nusret Gökçe didn't look impressed at the presenter's attempt over the £1,450 gold-leaf tomahawk steak, and quickly stepped in to show the camera how it's done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy