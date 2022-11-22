ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ESPN report: Kerry Coombs named Cincinnati interim head coach after Luke Fickell leaves for Wisconsin

Longtime Cincinnati and Ohio State assistant Kerry Coombs will be the interim head coach at Cincinnati amid Luke Fickell’s departure, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The news comes after Fickell it was reported that Fickell has told the Bearcats he’s taking over as the Wisconsin Badgers head coach, effectively ending his tenure at Cincinnati.
AP Top 25 Poll shaken up following exciting Week 13 of college football

Entering Week 13, everyone knew what was on the line. With plenty of rivalry matchups taking place all over the country, many of which had major postseason implications at play, the action was very highly anticipated. The results across Week 13 have shaken up the picture yet again, and that is apparent in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
