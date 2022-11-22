Sauder Village celebrates 1920s Christmas

ARCHBOLD − Sauder Village will ring in the holiday season with two 1920s themed holiday events. Holidays on Main Street will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 and 10 and Making Spirits Bright for adults only will be 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2.

The 1920s Main Street will be decorated with holiday lights, 1920s window décor and a 20-foot Christmas tree. Pre-registered guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store and other shops.

There will be free train and trolley rides, weather permitting, and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck. There will be a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery and a vintage Christmas at the Grime Home and the District 16 School. The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts and other treats for sale.

Making Spirits Bright will also feature the Broken Barrel Speakeasy open with a variety of spirits and holiday cocktails available for purchase. Live entertainment at the theater will be "A Toosoon Christmas with Mark and Chris,' a group affiliated with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra.

The Barn Restaurant and the Sauder Village Gift Shop will also be open for both events and a Holidays on Main Street package is available for overnight stays at the Sauder Heritage Inn.

Admission tickets for Holidays on Main Street are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 16 and free for those 5 and under. Special rates are available for Sauder Village members. Making Spirits Bright tickets are $15. Go to saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 for more information on all events. Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold, near Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

Submitted by Sauder Village.

