ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

Sauder Village celebrates 1920s Christmas

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 5 days ago

ARCHBOLD − Sauder Village will ring in the holiday season with two 1920s themed holiday events. Holidays on Main Street will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 and 10 and Making Spirits Bright for adults only will be 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUnmD_0jJbf0RA00

The 1920s Main Street will be decorated with holiday lights, 1920s window décor and a 20-foot Christmas tree. Pre-registered guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store and other shops.

There will be free train and trolley rides, weather permitting, and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck. There will be a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery and a vintage Christmas at the Grime Home and the District 16 School. The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts and other treats for sale.

Making Spirits Bright will also feature the Broken Barrel Speakeasy open with a variety of spirits and holiday cocktails available for purchase. Live entertainment at the theater will be "A Toosoon Christmas with Mark and Chris,' a group affiliated with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra.

The Barn Restaurant and the Sauder Village Gift Shop will also be open for both events and a Holidays on Main Street package is available for overnight stays at the Sauder Heritage Inn.

Admission tickets for Holidays on Main Street are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 16 and free for those 5 and under. Special rates are available for Sauder Village members. Making Spirits Bright tickets are $15. Go to saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 for more information on all events. Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold, near Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

Submitted by Sauder Village.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Sauder Village celebrates 1920s Christmas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

Parade helps kick off holiday fun

Holiday festivities in Wauseon kick off on Saturday with the Christmas Marketplace from 4-6:30 p.m. downtown on Fulton Street. So far there are approximately 10 vendors that will be offering Christmas crafts and décor and homemade holiday baked goods for sale. Wauseon’s annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday...
WAUSEON, OH
rossford.com

Crafts for Christmas show set for November 26-27

The juried members of the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild will be sponsoring the Crafts for Christmas show in hall one at the Lucas County Recreation Center on Key Street, Maumee. This is one of the largest holiday craft shows of the season with free admission and plenty of free parking.
MAUMEE, OH
westbendnews.net

Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo

Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
ANTWERP, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street

Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy