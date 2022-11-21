Read full article on original website
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
WJHG-TV
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
wdhn.com
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
Mexico Beach Planning Board members removed after Sunshine Law violation charges
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (The Star) — Four members of the Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board were removed from office by the City Council on November 22 following Sunshine Law violation charges from the state. On November 16, the State of Florida filed a case against the Planning Board members in Bay County Court alleging […]
wdhn.com
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
WJHG-TV
Local LBGTQ+ community stands in solidarity after Colorado Springs shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is still grappling with the recent shooting in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least nineteen injured. However, they are also using that incident to support one another. The local LGBTQ center in Panama City held a press conference Tuesday...
wdhn.com
Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
floridaing.com
St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach
If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
wdhn.com
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
fosterfollynews.net
Bonifay, Florida Police Department Arrest Buford Glen Goddin, 35 from Chipley on Numerous Felony Charges on November 23, 2022
The Bonifay Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle this afternoon with no license plate. A BOLO had been received from Washington County concerning the motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop for law enforcement. A...
WJHG-TV
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergencies don’t stop on holidays and neither do first responders. “I wouldn’t say it’s any different,” Colton Conrad, a firefighter with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said. However, being away from home can be difficult for a day meant to...
fosterfollynews.net
Patricia D. Sullivan, 64 of Chipley, Florida Passes on November 19, 2022
Patricia D. Sullivan 64, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on November 19, 2022, at her residence. Patricia was born on January 7, 1958, in Columbus, Georgia to Walter Max Boyett and Esther Patricia Pope. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is...
WJHG-TV
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
WJHG-TV
Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”
Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
