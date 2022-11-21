ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford Square to be named Alabama Historic location

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—With Christmas around the corner, one wiregrass city will soon receive important state recognition. Recently, Alabama Historical Society members came to Hartford and fell in love with the city’s downtown square. Mayor Neil Strickland says they were impressed with the buildings and many of the storefronts which date back to the early 1900s.
HARTFORD, AL
floridaing.com

St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach

If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate

SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergencies don’t stop on holidays and neither do first responders. “I wouldn’t say it’s any different,” Colton Conrad, a firefighter with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said. However, being away from home can be difficult for a day meant to...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
FOUNTAIN, FL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”

Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

