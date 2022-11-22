Calendar of events

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1 st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20 th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1 st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo Bingo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20 th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Lunch takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-327-5117.

The Aztec Senior Community Center will be offering its annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the center, 101 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-2881.

Dragondeer and Kashmir Reverie perform at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St., on Friday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-326-2337 for ticket information.

The 49 Laughs comedy show will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $25 and $35. Call 505-599-1148.

The Casper Baca Rodeo’s Bull Riding Extraordinaire takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children and seniors at the gate. Call 505-287-9534.

The AZ Dreamers perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Small Business Saturday will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at businesses throughout downtown Farmington. The event features sales, children’s activities, a makers artisan market in Orchard Plaza and the holiday art walk.

The holiday art walk will take from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown Farmington. The free event features the work of dozens of local artists and a free screening of the film “Miracle on 34 th Street” in the Breezeway Plaza pocket park, food trucks and more.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1 st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Nate Duckett outside the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Free.

The annual Festival of Trees opens its five-day run at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Most events are free but some are by paid admission. Proceeds benefit programs run by Presbyterian Medical Services. Call 505-427-9399.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20 th St. Call 505-325-8176.

“Christmas in the Southwest,” a holiday concert by the Caliente Community Chorus, will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Tickets are $15 at the door or $16 online at calientechoir.org .

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1 st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo bingo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20 th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com .

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Calendar of events