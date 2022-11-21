Read full article on original website
This City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America
One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
Are Two-stroke Sleds Canceled In New York?
The snow is flying in parts of New York State and while wait for the snowmobile trails to open again, there are some who are wondering if they will have the right sled or if their sled is even going to be allowed on the trails in the near future?
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Beauty of Mother Nature: Ice Volcano Forms Every Winter at New York State Park
Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water all year long since 1860. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.
Sweet! Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date in Central New York
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. It was announced a few months ago that would be changing. But, when are they opening?
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
Home Ownership Takes a Nosedive in New York
If you’re not a homeowner in New York but want to be, buckle in because purchasing a home in the state of New York in the current economic climate might be a bit tougher than you would like for it to be. Empire Stakes researched housing data to find...
Don’t Be a Turkey! Extra Police Patrolling New York Roads on Thanksgiving
Don't be a turkey behind the wheel. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some you may not even see. State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving as thousands of people hit the road for Thanksgiving.
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Shocking New York Law About Your Vehicle’s Tires
Who doesn't love a good monster truck show? The power and size of these incredible trucks is pretty amazing. Perhaps when you were a kid you got to see a truck event up close? Fast forward to your first truck and perhaps all you wanted was that tall, wide stance of a car smashing machine? As cool as that looks, what are limits for the tires you put on your truck or jeep or SUV?
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
