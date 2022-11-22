ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Islands earthquake: Tsunami warning downgraded after magnitude 7 quake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
MALANGO, Solomon Islands — A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

According to the agency, the powerful quake, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m., was centered about 11.6 miles southwest of Malango at a depth of 9.3 miles. At least five other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 6, the agency’s website said.

Although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center first said the quake could prompt dangerous waves in the area, officials later said the tsunami threat had passed, according to The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear whether the quakes had caused any injuries. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the roof of its High Commission collapsed, but none of its employees were harmed, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

