Ashland, OR

KDRV

Rogue Valley Mall preparing for Black Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – From special sales to pictures with Santa, the Rogue Valley Mall is getting ready for Black Friday. “Us, our staff, all of the retailers here, we stretch out and get ready for it,” said Anna Orlando, general manager of the Rogue Valley Mall. “It's a very long day but it has such a great energy.”
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
hereisoregon.com

Oregon Cultural Trust: Talent 'Town in Flames'

This story is shared in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust. In September of 2020, the Almeda Fire hit the town of Talent, Oregon. Spreading widely and rapidly, the fire destroyed homes, businesses, and many forms of wild and plant life. In total the fire destroyed 2,600 homes between Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. It was the most destructive wildfire in Oregon’s recorded history. More than 3,000 people were displaced during this tragedy, including residents of several mobile home parks, some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Vigil planned to honor Aidan Ellison two years after his death

Ellison was a Black teenager who was shot and killed outside an Ashland hotel two years ago. Robert Paul Keegan of Talent, who is white, was charged with Ellison's death, and his trial is set to begin in February. He faces a variety of charges, including the potential of life in prison.
ASHLAND, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
klcc.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
GRANTS PASS, OR

