KDRV
Rogue Valley Mall preparing for Black Friday
MEDFORD, Ore. – From special sales to pictures with Santa, the Rogue Valley Mall is getting ready for Black Friday. “Us, our staff, all of the retailers here, we stretch out and get ready for it,” said Anna Orlando, general manager of the Rogue Valley Mall. “It's a very long day but it has such a great energy.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Cultural Trust: Talent 'Town in Flames'
This story is shared in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust. In September of 2020, the Almeda Fire hit the town of Talent, Oregon. Spreading widely and rapidly, the fire destroyed homes, businesses, and many forms of wild and plant life. In total the fire destroyed 2,600 homes between Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. It was the most destructive wildfire in Oregon’s recorded history. More than 3,000 people were displaced during this tragedy, including residents of several mobile home parks, some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
ijpr.org
Vigil planned to honor Aidan Ellison two years after his death
Ellison was a Black teenager who was shot and killed outside an Ashland hotel two years ago. Robert Paul Keegan of Talent, who is white, was charged with Ellison's death, and his trial is set to begin in February. He faces a variety of charges, including the potential of life in prison.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
klcc.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
KTVL
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
