enidbuzz.com
Tesoro (Tess) Kisner-Gregory
Tesoro (Tess) Pierson Kisner Gregory was born on January 5, 1930 to Roy E. and Maude Johnson Pierson at her grandmother's house in Enid, Oklahoma and entered the gates of heaven on November 21, 2022. She was raised on a farm northwest of Pond Creek, Oklahoma where she attended school...
enidbuzz.com
Ride The B.A.T. Express and Mini BAT
ENID, OK - The B.A.T. Express will be back in downtown Enid for the holiday season. The ticket booth and loading area are south of the Stride Bank Center near the ice skating rink. Rides begin Friday, November 25 at 5pm. The BAT rides are family owned and operated. The...
