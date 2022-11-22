ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting

 5 days ago

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot while in an SUV at an Arco gas station before being taken to a Hollywood urgent care by friends Monday night.

Zak Holman / KNN

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:54 p.m., Nov. 21, at the Arco station located on the 1200 block of North Highland Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The victim was struck by gunfire, and individuals with the victim drove him to Southern California Hospital located on the 6200 block of De Longpre Avenue.

Upon arrival at Southern California Hospital, hospital staff requested Los Angeles Fire Department personnel to their location to transfer the victim to a trauma rated hospital.

Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division officers also responded to handle the investigation at both the shooting location and the urgent care where the victim’s vehicle was driven.

No suspect description is available at this time.

