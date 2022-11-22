Read full article on original website
ClearBank’s YTD Revenue Climbs Almost Three-Fold to £45.4M
ClearBank, a UK clearing and embedded banking provider, saw its January-October 2022 revenue surge almost three-fold to £45.4 million compared to the same period last year. The clearing bank, which was founded in 2015, said it hit monthly profitability in the UK starting in October. ClearBank disclosed these on...
As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?
Record profits reported by banks, fuel retailers, energy companies and other businesses at a time many New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet have seen people asking whether it’s time to introduce a “windfall tax” – to be triggered whenever an industry has made “too much profit”. But what is a windfall tax? How much is “too much profit”? And do windfall taxes actually work? History, it turns out, can tell us a little about taxing a windfall. A windfall is simply a large amount of money that is received unexpectedly. A windfall tax is a targeted tax on unexpected gains...
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
Hong Kong’s SFC Proposes Risk Management Rules for Futures Brokers
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a consultation paper on Friday, proposing risk management guidelines for licensed futures brokers. The guidelines primarily require futures brokers to include qualitative requirements for controlling and managing critical risks of futures dealing activities. If approved, brokers need to set prudent client risk limits and further comply with additional requirements relating to commodity futures.
Starling Bank Bans All Crypto-Related Transactions, Cites ‘High Risk’
Starling Bank, a challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is now banning its customers from making any transaction related to cryptocurrencies using its cards. The digital bank is citing the “high risk” of crypto activities behind its move. The challenger bank did not reveal anything officially until one...
Can LP Tokens Add Value to DeFi Lending Ecosystems?
Currently, there is over $41 billion Total Value Locked on DeFi protocols. Decentralized exchanges and lending protocols accumulate the lion's share of this TVL. However, as DeFi stands, unique possibilities exploiting the convergence of these two dominant markets are still to be leveraged. Liquidity providers (LPs) in Automated Market Maker...
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights
The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
How Multifunctionality is Implemented in TickTrader Trading Platform
TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.
MarksMan Update: Breakthroughs in Tech and User Experience Across the Board
The leading crypto spot liquidity platform, MarksMan Liquidity Hub, has just released a major update with groundbreaking new UI/UX features. To help consumers make the most of their crypto liquidity technology platform, this upgrade improves the speed at which prices are updated while also making the product more user-friendly and providing more thorough documentation.
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms
Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP
The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
