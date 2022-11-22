Read full article on original website
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Canada defeats Australia for first Davis Cup title
Singles wins by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov clinched Canada’s first-ever Davis Cup championship on Sunday against Australia in Malaga,
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Is Canada in the 2026 World Cup? Rules, format for FIFA tournament in USA, Mexico, Canada
Canada's hopes of making a deep run at the 2022 World Cup are over. With group stage losses to Belgium and Croatia, Les Rouges will not be advancing to the knockout stage in Qatar. A date with Morocco stills looms ahead on Thursday as group play wraps up. However, the...
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia
Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
Can Germany still qualify for World Cup 2022 knockout stages? Group E scenarios for Hansi Flick's side
Germany's chances of a 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 spot could depend on their final Group E match against Costa Rica, on December 1. Hansi Flick's side lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening game in one of the biggest group-stage shocks so far in Qatar. Defeat against Hajime Moriyasu's...
Why is Bounou not playing for Morocco? Fans confused over late goalkeeper switch vs Belgium
The low-key tempo of Group F at the 2022 World Cup continued in the first half of Belgium versus Morocco with no goals and very little action. With fans struggling to stay awake during a turgid opening 45 minutes in Al Thumama, Morocco's bizarre last minute goalkeeper swap was the main half time talking point.
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
One of the biggest matches of the 2022 World Cup so far will see favourites Brazil tested against a very solid Switzerland outfit on November 29. Both teams claimed wins in their opening matches in Qatar with Brazil particularly impressive as they downed Serbia 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Richarlison.
Ecuador vs. Senegal World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Ecuador and Senegal face off in a crucial Group A showdown in Doha on November 29 with both sides pushing for the last 16. Senegal rallied superbly to win 3-1 against hosts Qatar in their second group game as Enner Valencia inspired Ecuador to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Mexico vs. Argentina free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable in USA
A blockbuster 2022 World Cup match awaits on Saturday, November 26 as Mexico and Argentina face off at Lusail Stadium. There's plenty riding on this Group C match after both sides failed to pick up three points in their first outings in Qatar. Argentina, viewed by many as tournament favourites,...
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022
Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games
Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.
