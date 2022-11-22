Read full article on original website
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Why is Bounou not playing for Morocco? Fans confused over late goalkeeper switch vs Belgium
The low-key tempo of Group F at the 2022 World Cup continued in the first half of Belgium versus Morocco with no goals and very little action. With fans struggling to stay awake during a turgid opening 45 minutes in Al Thumama, Morocco's bizarre last minute goalkeeper swap was the main half time talking point.
When is England vs Wales World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Group B clash
Wales and England will meet in a 'Battle of Britain' on November 29, with a last-16 spot at the World Cup on the horizon. Gareth Bale and his Wales teammates know that only a win will do if they are to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages, while England appear to have already done enough to secure their place.
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia
Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
What happened to Ryan Giggs? Summary of legal troubles for former Wales and Manchester United star
As Wales compete at their first World Cup since 1958, Rob Page will be hoping for a memorable few weeks after permanently replacing Ryan Giggs in June. Giggs racked up 64 caps as a Wales international as their leading light from 2000 onwards, although they were frustrated in their efforts to reach a major tournament.
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Number of offshore Wallabies for World Cup to be settled in coming months
While there may be some flexibility allowed when injuries come into play, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that the number of foreign-based players who are able to be selected in next year’s World Cup squad will be determined in the coming months. The ‘Giteau Law’ was brought into...
Wales vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match
Wales will look to light up their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Iran on Friday in Group B action. Gareth Bale salvaged a crucial point last time out against the USA, while Iran come into this match after being thrashed 6-2 by England. A win feels crucial for...
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
Ecuador vs. Senegal World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Ecuador and Senegal face off in a crucial Group A showdown in Doha on November 29 with both sides pushing for the last 16. Senegal rallied superbly to win 3-1 against hosts Qatar in their second group game as Enner Valencia inspired Ecuador to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.
What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar
The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
Wallabies' 'unprecedented' run of injuries to be investigated
An “alarming” injury toll of over 40 separate incidents within the Wallabies camp this international season will come under review following the conclusion of the Wallabies end-of-year tour, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos reported to the Sydney Morning Herald. The injury woes were prevalent from the outset...
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
USA tie vs. England social media reactions: Alex Morgan, Billie Jean King among those to praise USMNT
The U.S. men's national team made a strong account of itself in its 0-0 draw with World Cup favorites England. And the Americans' impressive showing captivated much of the nation's attention, including more than a fair share of celebrities luminaries. Plenty took to social media to share their support and...
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
