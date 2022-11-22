ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When is England vs Wales World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Group B clash

Wales and England will meet in a 'Battle of Britain' on November 29, with a last-16 spot at the World Cup on the horizon. Gareth Bale and his Wales teammates know that only a win will do if they are to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages, while England appear to have already done enough to secure their place.
Canada fans react to Alphonso Davies' historic World Cup goal vs Croatia

Canada soccer fans will remember November 27, 2022 for a long time. Alphonso Davies' tally in the opening minute of their match against Croatia marked the first goal in Canada men's World Cup history. The star midfielder for Les Rouges took a cross from Tajon Buchanan and headed it into the net, past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Number of offshore Wallabies for World Cup to be settled in coming months

While there may be some flexibility allowed when injuries come into play, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that the number of foreign-based players who are able to be selected in next year’s World Cup squad will be determined in the coming months. The ‘Giteau Law’ was brought into...
What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar

The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
Wallabies' 'unprecedented' run of injuries to be investigated

An “alarming” injury toll of over 40 separate incidents within the Wallabies camp this international season will come under review following the conclusion of the Wallabies end-of-year tour, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos reported to the Sydney Morning Herald. The injury woes were prevalent from the outset...
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.

