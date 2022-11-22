The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.

