The Top Non-MCU Marvel Characters That Could Appear In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro
Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Amazon Orders Limited Series About FTX Crypto Scandal From The Russo Brothers
Amazon has ordered a limited series from the Russo Brothers‘ ABGO company focusing on the ongoing FTX crypto scandal. According to sources, the series will feature a total of eight episodes and will be based on “insider reporting” by the journalists who have reported on FTX and Bankman-Fried. A cast has not been confirmed, but rumors claim that some Marvel actors who the Russo brothers previously worked with are currently in talks to join the show in major roles.
A Resurfaced Clip Shows Anthony Mackie Agreeing With Quentin Tarantino on “The Death of the Movie Star”
In the midst of all the press Quentin Tarantino received over his comments on the decline of movie stars due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood”, a clip of Anthony Mackie sharing similar sentiments with Tarantino has surfaced. Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson, the one who Steve Rogers...
Jennifer Lopez Announces First Album in Nine Years
Jennifer Lopez on Friday announced her first album in nine years, titled This Is Me…Now. The record, which toys with the title of the artist’s 2002 album This Is Me…Then, will arrive sometime in 2023. The album features 13 tracks, including a song titled “Dear Ben pt....
BTS' RM Unveils 'Inidigo' Tracklist Featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and More
RM of BTS has unveiled the official tracklist and guest features for his upcoming album, Indigo. The 10-track project is set to feature a series of heavy-hitters, including the likes of Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, along with Tablo, Kim Saweol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Kim Sawol, Colde, Jo Yujin of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-yoon. Indigo marks RM’s debut studio effort following the mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
Latest Countdown Trailer for ‘The First Slam Dunk’ Features Hanamichi Sakuragi
Toei Animation’s latest teaser countdowns to the theater premiere for The First Slam Dunk, the long-awaited anime film based on Takehiko Inoue’s manga, Slam Dunk. Featuring Hanamichi Sakuragi – the protagonist of the original Slam Dunk series – the 15-second-long video depicts the redhead sporting his signature Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as he lonesomely shoots balls in the school’s gymnasium. In a montage-like edit, the teaser then cuts to a close-up of Hanamichi getting riled up amidst a match, and closing with a countdown announcement that marks 10 days away from the film premiere.
James Cameron Reveals He Almost Did Not Cast Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet for 'Titanic'
With his upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron recently took a trip down memory lane with GQ. The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled the casting process of his iconic Titanic film and how he almost did not cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for their titular roles. He explained that DiCaprio originally...
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer
Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
Everything Coming To Disney+ in December 2022
With November coming to an end, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. The final month of the year will see the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the TV series spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. New episodes of shows like Willow, Raven’s Home and The Santa Clauses are also set to join the streamer.
