Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro

Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Amazon Orders Limited Series About FTX Crypto Scandal From The Russo Brothers

Amazon has ordered a limited series from the Russo Brothers‘ ABGO company focusing on the ongoing FTX crypto scandal. According to sources, the series will feature a total of eight episodes and will be based on “insider reporting” by the journalists who have reported on FTX and Bankman-Fried. A cast has not been confirmed, but rumors claim that some Marvel actors who the Russo brothers previously worked with are currently in talks to join the show in major roles.
Jennifer Lopez Announces First Album in Nine Years

Jennifer Lopez on Friday announced her first album in nine years, titled This Is Me…Now. The record, which toys with the title of the artist’s 2002 album This Is Me…Then, will arrive sometime in 2023. The album features 13 tracks, including a song titled “Dear Ben pt....
BTS' RM Unveils 'Inidigo' Tracklist Featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and More

RM of BTS has unveiled the official tracklist and guest features for his upcoming album, Indigo. The 10-track project is set to feature a series of heavy-hitters, including the likes of Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, along with Tablo, Kim Saweol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Kim Sawol, Colde, Jo Yujin of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-yoon. Indigo marks RM’s debut studio effort following the mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
Latest Countdown Trailer for ‘The First Slam Dunk’ Features Hanamichi Sakuragi

Toei Animation’s latest teaser countdowns to the theater premiere for The First Slam Dunk, the long-awaited anime film based on Takehiko Inoue’s manga, Slam Dunk. Featuring Hanamichi Sakuragi – the protagonist of the original Slam Dunk series – the 15-second-long video depicts the redhead sporting his signature Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as he lonesomely shoots balls in the school’s gymnasium. In a montage-like edit, the teaser then cuts to a close-up of Hanamichi getting riled up amidst a match, and closing with a countdown announcement that marks 10 days away from the film premiere.
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments

Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer

Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
Everything Coming To Disney+ in December 2022

With November coming to an end, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. The final month of the year will see the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the TV series spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. New episodes of shows like Willow, Raven’s Home and The Santa Clauses are also set to join the streamer.
