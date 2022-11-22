Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Stroke
NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital ... two months after a frightening medical emergency. The 'RHOA' star just shared a positive health update on her son Brentt Leakes ... posting videos of him walking out of a hospital Wednesday after suffering both a heart attack and a stroke.
Heidi Klum Celebrates Thanksgiving With Rare Photo of Her Children
Heidi Klum is celebrating Thanksgiving with all four of her children–and she couldn't be happier about it. The America's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share a few sweet photos with her family, including one rare snap of all four of her kids. The first image in the...
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
TMZ.com
Kanye West Traveling Cross-Country with White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
Kanye West has lost friends, fans and billions of dollars in business deals, but he seems to have picked up at least one amid his antisemitic rants ... white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West and the former YouTuber -- who lost his account for violating the platform's hate speech policy --...
TMZ.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
It keeps getting worse with Kanye ... new stories that he was showing naked pics of Kim to Adidas employees, lots of dating drama. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com
'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the singer behind huge '80s hits from "Flashdance" and "Fame" has died. Cara passed away in her Florida home Friday, according to her rep. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed. Irene won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "What a Feeling" -- the iconic song from...
TMZ.com
Tina Knowles Says Jay-Z Would Be Great NFL Owner
Tina Knowles tells TMZ Sports Jay-Z would crush it as an NFL owner ... adding to the ever-growing list of celebs who think the rapper has a real shot at success if Daniel Snyder would sell his Commanders. We got Beyoncé's mom out at LAX earlier this month just after...
TMZ.com
Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85
Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.
TMZ.com
Celebs Matching Their Way Into The Holidays
The weather outside isn't exactly frightful in Hollywood ... nevertheless, a bunch of celebs and their families have bundled up and then snuggled up in matching PJs!!!. Not all are from H-Wood, but you get the point. Steph Curry's fam, LeBron James' squad, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a bunch of other broods are coordinating outfits for the season.
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Mariah Carey is here to answer your Christmas prayers -- but first, she needs her 'lambs' to step up to the plate and solve the differences in these images! Set your emotions aside and dial in on Mariah's surroundings!. It was leather weather in New York City for MC this...
TMZ.com
Atlantic Denies Using Bots to Juice Don Toliver, Other Artists' Videos
6:05 PM PT -- A rep for Toliver tells TMZ ... "Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here." They add,...
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club
Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
TMZ.com
The 1975's Matty Healy Kisses Fan Onstage During Vegas Show
Matty Healy is back to planting his lips on people during live performances -- something that apparently needed to be clarified as unproblematic in 2022 ... by the kiss-ee herself. The 1975 frontman was performing with his band in Vegas Friday to a packed crowd. At one point, he was...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!
Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Before she made her way to your...
TMZ.com
Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names
Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.
TMZ.com
'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's...
TMZ.com
'Amazing Race' Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87
Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on "The Amazing Race," has died. Don's son Greg tells TMZ ... Donald collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, CA and the family believes he suffered some type of heart issue. We're told Don, who...
TMZ.com
Bob Dylan's Original Lyrics for 'Desolation Row' Going Up for Sale
There's a super rare piece of Bob Dylan history going up for sale ... the original lyrics to one of his most famous songs, "Desolation Row" ... and it's got a six-figure price tag. Bob scribbled the poetic lyrics on a couple sheets of paper way back in 1965, and...
Comments / 1