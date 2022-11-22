ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Recovery; Vital Levels To Keep An Eye On

Bitcoin price bounced off the $15,400 price level and staged a recovery over the past day. In the last 24 hours, BTC has been moving sideways after claiming the $16,000 price mark. Since the coin is trading sideways at the moment after the recovery, Bitcoin awaits a breakout. The coin...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?

LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC seems to be forming a double top pattern and might dive below the $16,000 support. Bitcoin attempted an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but failed. The price is trading above $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC

Can Big Eyes Coin Compete with Shiba Inu and Enjin Coin in The Crypto Market?

Several new projects are preparing to launch in the cryptocurrency market. Among them, Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is one project to keep an eye on. Market sentiments for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project appear bullish as it continues its pre-sale. The project will leverage the meme coin concept and possess DeFi and NFT features. However, does the project have what it takes to compete with other big players in the sectors it aims to build on? Let’s find out.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250

Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin (LTC) Must Maintain $77 Level To Sustain Enthusiasm Come December

Litecoin (LTC) is currently experiencing a sharp price correction, going down by more than 4% during the last hour, according to latest tracking from Coingecko. At the time of this writing, the crypto asset is trading at $75.94 after hovering around the $78 region for most of the day. With...
NEWSBTC

Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation

How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
NEWSBTC

Uniswap Price Struggles At $5.49, Will There Be A Run Up To $6?

After sustaining bullish price action for the past two days, the Uniswap price has registered a shift in its price movement. With a 0.9% loss in the last 24 hours, price sentiment has shifted toward the bears. At press time, Uniswap has struggled to move past its rigid resistance mark...
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX

Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.

