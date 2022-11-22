ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Co. Sheriff identifies homicide victim found near Wapato

By Erin Wencl
 5 days ago

WAPATO, Wash. – The Yakima Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead near Wapato in August of 2022.

Investigators said Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, is from Nicaragua. They have been able to get in touch with Peredes’ family and they have been told about his death.

According to authorities, Peredes’ body was found on August 16 near a burned vehicle on Progressive Road near Wapato.

Authorities said it appeared he died of a gunshot wound and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is still working on the details behind the case. They are asking the public to come forward if they have any information. Those who wish to stay anonymous can send a tip through Crime Stoppers or they can call Detective McIlrath at (509)574-2562 . People can say the tips are based on Case 22C1305.

