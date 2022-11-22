DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO