Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Morning rain gives way to breezy, mild afternoon Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of this holiday weekend has been very nice!. A storm system to our west is flinging moisture our way in the form of rain Sunday morning. By the afternoon, a gusty wind out of the west takes over. This will dry out the air with most of the rain shifting north and east of our area.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It is officially the holiday shopping season, but Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have a bit of a shadow over them with inflation near record highs. So, how does this bode for holiday gifts?. “A lot of people actually anticipate spending more than they did...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crews contain brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Amherst County Fire Department says the brush fire near Morris Orchard is now contained. Authorities say smoke may still be visible, but officials will continue to remain on the scene to monitor conditions. ORIGINAL STORY. Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

The Drumstick Dash returns to Downtown Roanoke for Thanksgiving Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving morning by trotting around Downtown Roanoke for the annual Drumstick Dash. A total of 7,500 racers gathered on Williamson Road including Shawn and Makayla Metzler. The mother-daughter duo said the Drumstick Dash is a family tradition. “We have...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

35-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 35-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night in Floyd County. Police said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection with Route 664 and Route 221 in Floyd County. We’re told a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

T.G. Howard Community Center hosting coloring contest

PULASKI, Va. – The T.G. Howard Community Center is hosting a coloring contest for students in the Pulaski County Schools. Students could have the opportunity to win gifts like dolls, books, toys and games. For a chance to win, students will have to be creative with the best colorful...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore

Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C

Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals. Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of...
LYNCHBURG, VA

