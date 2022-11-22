ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fv8em_0jJbOTaz00
World News

Anti-virus controls that are confining millions of Chinese families to their homes and closing shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade.

The ruling Communist Party promised on November 11 to reduce disruption from its “zero-Covid” strategy by making controls more flexible, but the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to close off populous districts, shut stores and offices and order factories to isolate their workforces from outside contact.

On Tuesday, the government reported that 28,127 cases were found over the past 24 hours in areas throughout China, including 25,902 with no symptoms.

China’s infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries, but the ruling party is sticking to “zero Covid”, which calls for isolation of every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

Global stock markets fell on Monday as anxiety about China’s controls added to unease about a Federal Reserve official’s comment last week that already elevated US interest rates might have to rise further than forecast to cool surging inflation.

Investors are “worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears there will be more Covid-related lockdowns,” Fawad Razaqzada, of StoneX, said in a report.

China is the world’s biggest trader and the top market for its Asian neighbours. Weakness in consumer or factory demand can hurt global producers of oil and other raw materials, computer chips and other industrial components, food and consumer goods. Restrictions that hamper activity at Chinese ports can disrupt global trade.

Economic growth rebounded to 3.9% compared with a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the first half’s 2.2%. But activity was already starting to fall back.

Retail spending shrank by 0.5% from a year earlier in October, retreating from the previous month’s 2.5% growth as cities reimposed anti-virus controls. Imports fell 0.3% in a sign of weak consumer demand, a reverse from September’s 6.7% rise.

Chinese exports shrank by 0.7% in October after American and European consumer demand was depressed by unusually large interest rate increases by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Guangdong province, an export-oriented manufacturing powerhouse that is the latest infection hot spot, recorded 9,022 new cases on Tuesday – almost one-third of the national total. That included 8,241 without symptoms.

On Monday, the government of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, suspended access to its Baiyun district, home to some 3.7 million people, following outbreaks there.

Guangzhou announced plans last week to build quarantine facilities for nearly 250,000 people. It said 95,300 people from another district, Haizhu, were being moved to hospitals or quarantine.

The government of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people south-west of Beijing, said factories that want to keep operating must impose “closed-loop management”, the official term for employees living at their workplaces. That imposes extra costs for food and living space.

Businesspeople and economists see the changes in anti-virus controls as a step toward eventually lifting controls that isolate China from the rest of the world. But they say “zero Covid” might stay in place until as late as the second half of next year.

Entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the outlook despite government promises of less disruptive anti-virus measures, according to a survey by Peking University researchers and financial company Ant Group Ltd.

It said a “confidence index” based on responses from 20,180 business owners fell to its lowest level since early 2021.

The ruling party needs to vaccinate millions of elderly people before it can lift controls that keep out most foreign visitors, economists and health experts say.

“We do not think the country is ready yet to open up,” said Louis Loo, of Oxford Economics, in a report. “We expect the Chinese authorities will continue to fine-tune Covid controls over the coming months, moving toward a broader and more comprehensive reopening later.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

A protest against China’s strict “zero-Covid” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon despite police clearing away hundreds of demonstrators with force and pepper spray in the morning. Crowds stood and filmed as officers shoved people who had gathered in the street and shouted “We don’t want...
newschain

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Protests against China’s restrictive Covid-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities on Saturday night in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper spray to...
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Smart prospect Maximilian could go to Cheltenham, with options limited

Maximilian will be handed an entry for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 10, as Donald McCain battles with a lack of options in his quest to get the unbeaten six-year-old further hurdling experience. The Owners Group charge caught the eye when winning a pair of...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England

Eddie Jones has been told that England’s performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an “uncomfortable” review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday’s conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Paul Warne praises Derby response after ‘disgusting’ first half at Newport

Derby manager Paul Warne praised his players’ character as they recovered from a “disgusting” first-half performance to win 2-1 at Newport in the FA Cup second round. The Rams deservedly trailed their Sky Bet League Two opposition at half-time following Priestley Farquharson’s 41st-minute header for the Exiles.
Salon

Inequality is literally killing us: The most unequal societies suffer most in public health metrics

In 1992, a publication appeared in the British Medical Journal written by Richard Wilkinson, featuring a simple graph of life expectancy in 1981 among nine rich nations, along with the percentage of income received by the poorest 70% of families for each country. It showed how greater inequality in a country was associated with lower life expectancy, with only a weak link between national incomes and mortality rates. Richer countries were not necessarily healthier than less rich ones, at least among developed nations. Increases in income inequality over time were linked to higher death rates. But were the results valid?
newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

Croatia hit back in style to end Canada’s World Cup hopes

Andrej Kramaric struck twice as Croatia flexed their muscles to end Canada’s World Cup adventure with a game to spare. The Hoffenheim striker scored either side of Marko Livaja’s finish as the beaten finalists in 2018 came from behind to win 4-1 after Alphonso Davies had given John Herdman’s side a second-minute lead.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Albania’s president has granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the...
newschain

Former Tottenham and England defender Maurice Norman dies aged 88

Former Tottenham and England defender Maurice Norman has died at the age of 88, the Premier League club have announced. After making 35 appearances for Norwich, a teenage Norman joined Spurs in 1955 and went on to play 411 times for the north London outfit over the 10 years that followed.
newschain

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard targets Arsenal cup clash after Rovers scalp

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup third round following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after...
newschain

Ghana boss Otto Addo hopes to keep Son Heung-min quiet in clash with South Korea

Ghana head coach Otto Addo hopes to get the better of his former player Son Heung-min when his side take on Group H rivals South Korea on Monday. Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg and predicted a golden future for the Tottenham forward, who started out in Europe at the German club.
newschain

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

Search teams pulled the body of a young girl from her family home on Sunday as they dug through mud for a second day in the search for people still missing after an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. The Naples prefect confirmed that the death toll...
newschain

Tories condemn £1.5m spent on civil servants for SNP’s ‘pet project’

More than £1.5 million of public money will be spent annually on civil servants who have been tasked to work on the independence campaign, figures show. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using freedom of information legislation shows there are 25 officials working on the prospectus. Using the maximum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy