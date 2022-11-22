ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABPa1_0jJbNmNh00

Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG.

There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse attendance at a stadium with a 100,000-capacity, in the tourists’ last assignment of a long tour.

A couple of rain showers reduced the match to 48 overs per side, with England needing 364 on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern to avoid suffering a first clean sweep in a multi-match ODI series since October 2011.

While Australia boasted an unassailable 2-0 lead, Head (152 off 130 balls) and Warner (106 off 102 deliveries) were in no mood to go lightly on the double world champions, putting on 269 in 38.1 overs.

Remarkably they departed within four balls of each other as Olly Stone (four for 85) made a double breakthrough on a ground where England were crowned T20 World Cup winners nine days earlier.

Only four players that were involved then started here, although a fifth in Moeen Ali was introduced as a concussion substitute after Phil Salt suffered a head injury while attempting to stop a boundary.

Jos Buttler returned to lead the side and called correctly at the toss – but little else went right for the England captain as Head overcome a shaky start to excel alongside Warner.

Head was put down on four after David Willey induced an outside edge, with Liam Dawson dropping a tough chance above his head, while the opening batter overturned an lbw verdict when still in single figures.

While Head owed a couple of early boundaries to edges, he clattered Willey back over his head for six and Warner settled into a groove with three fours in Stone’s first over – with injury added to insult as Salt landed awkwardly on the cover boundary before being withdrawn after a medical assessment.

Moeen was brought in as the replacement but was unable to bowl as concussion replacements have to be like-for-like. Liam Dawson was deposited over the boundary rope by Head then after a short rain delay, Warner did likewise with Australia well into three figures by this stage.

The more purposeful Head was the first to his ton, off 91 balls, after thrashing Chris Woakes backward of point for his 12th four while Warner followed suit a few overs later, off 97 deliveries, with a trademark punch through the covers off Stone, who had his revenge in the next over.

A cross-batted flap from Warner flew out to deep midwicket where Willey took a brilliant diving catch while moments later, Stone had both Australia openers as Head made room but hit fresh air with a big heave and had his leg stump taken out.

Steve Smith came out at his usual position of first drop and contributed 21 off 16 balls before gloving through to Buttler off Stone, who in the final over was clubbed by Mitch Marsh over deep midwicket.

Marsh (30 off 16 balls) then sliced high into the air, with Dawson taking a good catch running back, but Australia still passed 350 as they set the highest total at the MCG in ODI history.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005

England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005. The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on December 1. The Test matches follow seven T20I matches...
newschain

Eddie Jones defends credentials as England head coach after South Africa loss

Eddie Jones defended his credentials after he watched England produce a rudderless display to end a difficult 2022 with a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham. Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth either side of half-time helped the Springboks ease to a comfortable victory in west London with Faf de Klerk adding an 11-point haul while Damian Willemse kicked two drop goals.
newschain

England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged. In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.
newschain

Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England

Eddie Jones has been told that England’s performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an “uncomfortable” review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday’s conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
newschain

Wales’ mocking of England at Euro 2016 adds extra motivation – Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw believes the way Wales celebrated England’s elimination from Euro 2016 will add extra motivation to their World Cup clash – but insists Gareth Southgate’s side are too respectful to follow suit. The neighbouring nations meet at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday in their final...
newschain

Jonny Williams vows to film Wales celebrations again if they beat England

Jonny Williams says he will not be the only cameraman inside the Wales squad should they produce a stunning World Cup win against England. Swindon midfielder Williams filmed the famous video of Wales players celebrating England’s Euro 2016 exit to minnows Iceland. The video was subsequently leaked on social...
newschain

Former Tottenham and England defender Maurice Norman dies aged 88

Former Tottenham and England defender Maurice Norman has died at the age of 88, the Premier League club have announced. After making 35 appearances for Norwich, a teenage Norman joined Spurs in 1955 and went on to play 411 times for the north London outfit over the 10 years that followed.
newschain

Ben Davies says England would be weaker if Harry Kane is rested for Wales clash

Ben Davies has suggested England will be weaker without Harry Kane amid talk that Gareth Southgate should rest his skipper for Tuesday’s World Cup clash with Wales. Former England captains Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have both urged Southgate to rest Kane with qualification for the knockout stages in Qatar all but guaranteed.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

South Africa loss sealed worst ever week for English rugby – Sir Clive Woodward

Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”. England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.
newschain

Smart prospect Maximilian could go to Cheltenham, with options limited

Maximilian will be handed an entry for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 10, as Donald McCain battles with a lack of options in his quest to get the unbeaten six-year-old further hurdling experience. The Owners Group charge caught the eye when winning a pair of...
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Great Britain facing away tie against unseeded Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier

Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February. Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage. Colombia will choose the surface...
newschain

Gareth Southgate wants England to show intelligence and spirit against Wales

Gareth Southgate says his players need to show intelligence and spirit to halt a “wounded” Wales side that will be “desperate to beat the English” on the world stage. Having opened Group B with a stunning 6-2 victory against Iran and then drawn 0-0 with the United States, last year’s Euros runners-up are well placed to reach the World Cup last 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy