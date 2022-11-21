Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs Mourn the Loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed on Thursday that Borje Salming passed away at age 71 after a battle with ALS.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Updates on injured Flyers, Jackson Cates recalled
Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers announced updates regarding their injured players:. Konecny will miss the next 10-14 days. Against the Boston Bruins on November 17, Konecny suffered an upper-body injury and was not present for the third period. Konecny was on a seven-game point streak (3G, 7A) going into the matchup against the Bruins. He remains tied for first in points on the Flyers with 19 (7G, 12A). Konecny did not play in Saturday’s defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, or Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
BLOG: Hossa Recalls Biggest Goal in his Career
The Blackhawks legend reflects on the many goals he's scored and accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. Scoring over 1,100 points during his 19-year NHL career, Marian Hossa is a man of many goals (529 to be exact). Back in Chicago for his jersey retirement ceremony, Hossa reflected this past weekend on the most important goals - both the metaphorical and literal ones - throughout his career.
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
Oilers' Campbell: 'I'm good' after suffering broken nose from errant puck
It doesn't appear Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell will miss any time after he was struck by an errant puck while sitting on the bench during Monday night's loss to the New Jersey Devils. Campbell said Tuesday he has a broken nose. "It's sore, but I'm good. ... nothing crazy,"...
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
How to Watch the Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/23/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a roller coaster of a road trip, the Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their winning streak alive as they return to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as they get set to play host to the Nashville Predators. While the beginning of their road trip out west did...
RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
A look back at Marian Hossa’s number retirement by the Blackhawks
CHICAGO – Sunday was the rarest of rare days at the United Center as the Blackhawks had what could be considered the ultimate salute to a former player. Marian Hossa’s No. 81 was retired in a lengthy ceremony by the Blackhawks on Sunday evening at the United Center. The Hockey Hall of Famer became the eighth player in franchise history to receive the honor and the first since No. 3 as retired for Keith Magnuson and Pierre Pilote on November 12, 2008.
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
