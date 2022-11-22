ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 5

Anthony Senter
5d ago

increase bullet prices,insured annually to carry gun in city, pay to cross another ward with weapon, gun trade deals and buy back programs, shake down on kids after school hours and shake downs on kids on street during school hours, and reopen some of these schools that been shut down, alot of problems start from these crowed school environments, civilian oversight board needs to do community peermediation. instead of just looking at cops!

Reply
3
Rick Wright
5d ago

Why can't Akron be a gunfree city? Just have stations outside to collect all the guns when you drive into the city.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy