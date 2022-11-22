Read full article on original website
Anthony Senter
5d ago
increase bullet prices,insured annually to carry gun in city, pay to cross another ward with weapon, gun trade deals and buy back programs, shake down on kids after school hours and shake downs on kids on street during school hours, and reopen some of these schools that been shut down, alot of problems start from these crowed school environments, civilian oversight board needs to do community peermediation. instead of just looking at cops!
Rick Wright
5d ago
Why can't Akron be a gunfree city? Just have stations outside to collect all the guns when you drive into the city.
Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects wanted for stealing car in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for stealing a car, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Cleveland Police said the quartet is accused of stealing a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata from the parking lot of 9520 Detroit Ave. at 8:08 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
Driver plays it safe when texting: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer checked on a car at 2 a.m. Nov. 19 that was stopped in the area. He found the situation was fine. The driver pulled over to send a text. She then went on her way. An officer stopped a car that was traveling all over the roadway at 1:44 a.m. Nov. 17 near John Road. The driver was arrested and transported to Strongsville jail.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects steal, damage Christmas decorations from outside of Medina buildings
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing and damaging Christmas decorations from outside of buildings in Medina early Thursday morning. Doorbell cameras were rolling and caught the group in the act. The thefts occurred between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oak Street and...
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters save 3 in house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department rescued three adults from a house fire early Friday morning, firefighters say. Firefighters say they arrived at a house fire on Noah Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Firefighters reported that they battled a heavy fire in the rear of the house. The three...
Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
3 transported to hospital after Akron fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating an early Friday morning fire that sent three adults to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy...
If a tree falls on a car, will you hear it drive away? -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Man, shot by police as a teenager, accused for the second time of federal gun charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.
cleveland19.com
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic...
