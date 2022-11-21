Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and news anchor for WBUR. Outside of that, however, he is also a trained circus performer — and something of an online sensation. As Jack the Whipper, he cracks both jokes and whips at Renaissance fairs during his time off, and videos of his whip shows have earned him 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

