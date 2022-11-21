Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Jesus, the squirrel: A short story
Jean drove through his quiet suburban neighborhood. He was moving slowly; he liked looking at the houses on the sidewalk. He stopped at a stop sign and looked both ways. The car ahead of him hadn’t. Nevertheless, Jean paused before following behind it. As he cruised through the intersection,...
Daily Californian
Jack Lepiarz talks WBUR, whipping on TikTok and why he does both
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and news anchor for WBUR. Outside of that, however, he is also a trained circus performer — and something of an online sensation. As Jack the Whipper, he cracks both jokes and whips at Renaissance fairs during his time off, and videos of his whip shows have earned him 2.1 million followers on TikTok.
