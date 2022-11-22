Read full article on original website
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to. 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Texas... White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin. Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through...
Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Ads with the candidates’ ex-wives. Cries of “liar” flying in both directions. Stories of a squalid apartment building and abortions under pressure. Questioning an opponent’s independence. His intellect. His mental stability. His religious faith. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia...
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022. ...Cold Temperatures, Winds, and Snow Return This Week... After a quiet holiday weekend, a few storms are on track to bring. back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions, and the. potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this...
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
Conn. legislators head into session on gas tax, other issues
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are set to discuss gasoline taxes, heating-bill help, pandemic pay for essential workers and other issues when they convene Monday for a special legislative session. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he was calling the General Assembly into session to help Connecticut residents cope...
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
