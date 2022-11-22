Read full article on original website
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
Oregon State women shook up by No. 9 Iowa in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State women’s basketball team battled against the top player in women’s basketball Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy. Caitlin Clark is the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes; she scored 28 points as No. 9 Iowa defeated OSU 73-59. The Beavers were led...
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
Oregon State men's basketball nearly pulls off upset in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State men's basketball team gave the defending national runners-up Duke a big scare on Thanksgiving Day, but the Blue Devils left Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland with a 54-51 victory in OSU's Phil Knight Legacy opener. Duke entered the game as a 21 and...
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
A Duck and Beaver Thanksgiving
After all the turkey and stuffing is gone, Oregon and Oregon State football will settle their differences on the football field Saturday. But before they battle it out in Reser Stadium, our sports team challenged them to identify their teammates in the form of Thanksgiving traditions. Take a listen.
Eugene sees largest turn out in years for annual Turkey Trot
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
Traffic being flagged through Hwy 126E west of Walterville due to crash
WALTERVILLE, Ore. — Traffic is being flagged through a crash area on OR Hwy 126E (McKenzie Highway), 3 miles west of Walterville, at milepost 10, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. Expect delays. Slow down, use caution and watch for emergency responders in the area, ODOT said. For updates, visit...
Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
Alluvium focused on giving to the houseless Thanksgiving weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
