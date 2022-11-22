ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings

Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Avalon Property Sale Price Sets Seven Mile Island Record

The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
AVALON, NJ
