Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
First time 50-ft Christmas tree is set up on the AC Boardwalk
The Showboat in Atlantic City is not messing around with a ton of new additions coming to the old casino, the owners decided to put up a 50-foot holiday tree on the boardwalk. According to shorelocalnews.com, this tree is the first one to ever be set up on the boardwalk in the 152-year of history.
Cruise with Santa this holiday season from Highlands, NJ
Santa Clause is coming to town this holiday season and is waiting for you to join him on a cruise. And luckily for us, our trip with Santa begins right here in New Jersey during the month of December. The Santa Brunch Cruise has arrived for the 2022 holiday season,...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
New Jersey Shore Named One of ’50 Best Places to Travel in 2023′
There are 1,000s of options to travel with you're family for your next vacation. As you start planning for your next travel destination, your own backyard has been named one of the 50 best spots to travel. The popular travel website, travelandleisure.com, made their list of the 50 best destinations...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Holiday season kickoff in Haddonfield, NJ
The kickoff to the holiday season started in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Friday night.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
nj1015.com
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
Wildly Popular Mr. Beast Burgers To Be Offered In Manasquan, NJ Ghost Kitchen
Do you remember when Mr. Beast Burger opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the American Dream Mall?. The restaurant drew in thousands of people who waited to get their hands on one of those famous burgers. If you need a quick refresher, Mr. Beast is a very popular Youtuber who...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Ladies Here Are Great Gift Ideas For Your Men in Ocean County
Ok, it's the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year as we get set for Christmas and I know we are all looking for gifts. My article is of course from my perspective, so it's great gift ideas for the men in your life. This year with economics what they...
Avalon Property Sale Price Sets Seven Mile Island Record
The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
