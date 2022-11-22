Read full article on original website
AVRAMAR Brings Simple and Consistent Seafood Solutions to U.S. Restaurants and Chefs
A versatile seafood product that can be used as an entree, sashimi, poke, or ceviche… For the restaurant chef it seems too good to be true. Yet AVRAMAR, the largest producer of Mediterranean fish is offering just that: consistently delicious high-quality seafood with the flexibility that its customers are looking for.
RAK Porcelain Brings Full Portfolio of Tabletop Solutions to Restaurant and Foodservice Professionals
It is true that the ambiance, the service, and the taste of the food combine to elevate the dining experience. But perhaps the element that seals the deal is the tableware. Not only must it be a sophisticated reflection of the establishment, but it must also do the job right. Too little and the food falls off and too big and you think the establishment is being stingy. Like Cinderella’s proverbial slipper, it must fit just right.
The Critical Role That a Commercial Food Distributor Plays for Restaurants
Restaurants have plenty of options when it comes to choosing their food suppliers, but they can’t overlook the importance of a commercial food distributor. A commercial food distributor can provide restaurants with a wide range of food products, from fresh produce to frozen food. This can help restaurants to stay stocked with the items they need to serve their customers, without having to worry about stocking their own shelves.
Zero Hour Brings Health and Wellness To Restaurant and Foodservice Community
Even as the COVID pandemic dwindles, and life returns to semi-normalcy, healthcare and safety remain on the forefront of everyone’s minds. With her decades of healthcare experience and a superb team of healthcare experts and practitioners, Roslyn Stone and her company Zero Hour Health provide much-needed medical support to a wide range of restaurant clientele.
Artificial Intelligence and Technology Are Entering Private Clubs
Tory Eulenfeld is a chef and National Director of Member Services and Programs with the National Golf Course Restaurant Association. I sat down with her to find out how technology and artificial intelligence is entering the private club industry. As we all know, club chefs don’t have much time to...
BigWork Builds Restaurant and Food Brands With Creative Video Strategy
For the foodservice industry, the use of video has become a very powerful tool to promote a restaurant, showcase a new menu item, or to give their clientele an inside look into their operations. Social media platforms such as TikTok, You-Tube, and Instagram have given us easy access to target audiences based on interests and demographics.
The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession
Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...
South Korea govt plans first talks with striking truckers
SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's government plans to meet the country's striking truckers' union for talks on Monday for the first time since a nationwide walkout began five days ago, as supply chain glitches worsened and construction sites faced concrete shortages.
Now We’re Sipping Shochu
Along with elected officials shuffling seats this month after the midterm election, it should be noticed that laws and policies change. Even when it seems inconceivable. For those of us 55 and younger, we’re waking up post-pandemic to realize that the broken business model that’s guided the hospitality industry is no more immutable than the protections guaranteed under Roe v Wade. One positive way that’s all been driven home very visibly recently is the addition of a new law passed in New York on July 1st enabling Japanese shochu to finally be sold as shochu.
Cabbage, The Unsung Hero
Happy November! We’ve moved past the post-summer autumnal excitement, and now are compelled to embrace and appreciate the mid-season temperatures before the cold of winter sets in. With the holiday season is fast approaching, we know it’s time to get those special menus in gear. With rising food costs and crop instability, there’s one type of produce we all know we can count on, no matter the temperature or season – cabbage!
