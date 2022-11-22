ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Food Service

Comments / 0

Related
Total Food Service

RAK Porcelain Brings Full Portfolio of Tabletop Solutions to Restaurant and Foodservice Professionals

It is true that the ambiance, the service, and the taste of the food combine to elevate the dining experience. But perhaps the element that seals the deal is the tableware. Not only must it be a sophisticated reflection of the establishment, but it must also do the job right. Too little and the food falls off and too big and you think the establishment is being stingy. Like Cinderella’s proverbial slipper, it must fit just right.
Total Food Service

The Critical Role That a Commercial Food Distributor Plays for Restaurants

Restaurants have plenty of options when it comes to choosing their food suppliers, but they can’t overlook the importance of a commercial food distributor. A commercial food distributor can provide restaurants with a wide range of food products, from fresh produce to frozen food. This can help restaurants to stay stocked with the items they need to serve their customers, without having to worry about stocking their own shelves.
Total Food Service

Zero Hour Brings Health and Wellness To Restaurant and Foodservice Community

Even as the COVID pandemic dwindles, and life returns to semi-normalcy, healthcare and safety remain on the forefront of everyone’s minds. With her decades of healthcare experience and a superb team of healthcare experts and practitioners, Roslyn Stone and her company Zero Hour Health provide much-needed medical support to a wide range of restaurant clientele.
Salon

The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession

Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...
Reuters

South Korea govt plans first talks with striking truckers

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's government plans to meet the country's striking truckers' union for talks on Monday for the first time since a nationwide walkout began five days ago, as supply chain glitches worsened and construction sites faced concrete shortages.
Total Food Service

Now We’re Sipping Shochu

Along with elected officials shuffling seats this month after the midterm election, it should be noticed that laws and policies change. Even when it seems inconceivable. For those of us 55 and younger, we’re waking up post-pandemic to realize that the broken business model that’s guided the hospitality industry is no more immutable than the protections guaranteed under Roe v Wade. One positive way that’s all been driven home very visibly recently is the addition of a new law passed in New York on July 1st enabling Japanese shochu to finally be sold as shochu.
Total Food Service

Cabbage, The Unsung Hero

Happy November! We’ve moved past the post-summer autumnal excitement, and now are compelled to embrace and appreciate the mid-season temperatures before the cold of winter sets in. With the holiday season is fast approaching, we know it’s time to get those special menus in gear. With rising food costs and crop instability, there’s one type of produce we all know we can count on, no matter the temperature or season – cabbage!
Total Food Service

Total Food Service

New York City, NY
400
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

 https://totalfood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy