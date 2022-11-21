90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson is set to pack up her life in the US and head to Canada as she embarks on a romance with her boyfriend, Tony. Debbie wasn’t originally a cast member of the TLC series, it was her son, Colt, who found fame on the show first. However, Debbie is now a regular on 90 Day Fiancé’s Single Life spin-off and it looks like she could have found herself ‘the one’.

1 DAY AGO