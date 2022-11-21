ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season

Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Johnson starts ‘new life’ at 70 as she packs up for Canada

90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson is set to pack up her life in the US and head to Canada as she embarks on a romance with her boyfriend, Tony. Debbie wasn’t originally a cast member of the TLC series, it was her son, Colt, who found fame on the show first. However, Debbie is now a regular on 90 Day Fiancé’s Single Life spin-off and it looks like she could have found herself ‘the one’.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush this season?

Gold Rush fans appear to be concerned and confused as to where long-standing cast member and miner Rick Ness is in 2022. They want to know what happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush this season but he’s confirmed that he will “be back.”. Rick also urged his...
realitytitbit.com

Mean Girls star would ‘absolutely’ film reboot as Lindsay Lohan expresses interest

Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert expressed her interest in doing a reboot of the film, after co-star Lindsay Lohan has previously expressed interest. Movie fans across the world have been eagerly anticipating a remake of the hit for almost two decades later since its release. In the 2004 blockbuster film,...
realitytitbit.com

Married At First Sight Season 15: Where are they now?

Married At First Sight Season 15 saw several couples walking down the aisle, but where are they now?. The show has seen several couples come together and walk down the aisle. While some of them have managed to stick together and found their perfect match, others have not been too lucky.
realitytitbit.com

Bilal Hazziez in a life jacket has fans giggling as Shaeeda takes the wheel

Bilal Hazziez rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé alongside his wife, Shaeeda Sheen. The couple have their Instagram followers in fits of laughter as they share more comedy reels in 2022. The 90 Day Fiancé stars are keeping their fans entertained. Their latest Instagram post sees Shaeeda getting...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian’s cringiest moments – Icon pushing her away to releasing single

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Before curating her billion-dollar empire, the mogul went through a series of unfortunate and awkward moments that will now stay with her forever, as well as her Hollywood résumé. As she climbed her way to the top, Kim Kardashian even tried releasing a single and had a part in a feature film.
realitytitbit.com

Melissa Gorga fans mock ‘hideous’ fabric chandeliers that look like ‘trash bags’

Melissa Gorga‘s Instagram followers aren’t big fans of her interior design choices and her latest addition to her mansion, black fabric chandeliers, turned into her followers making ‘Dementor’ comparisons. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is living her best life. Releasing her inner interior designer...

