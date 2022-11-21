Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
burlington-record.com
Marijuana from Wheat Ridge company deemed “public health threat” due to yeast and mold levels
Unsafe levels of yeast and mold were found in Harvest Batches marijuana produced by Beddor Claude LLC in testing by the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Cannabis sold from Sept. 23 to Oct. 11 at Chronic Therapy in Wheat Ridge should be...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Founder of Conservative Colorado Think Tank Shared Election Conspiracy Video With John Eastman After Jan. 6
The conservative Common Sense Institute (CSI) says its rigorous research provides Coloradans with facts and data-driven analysis to help make informed decisions. Yet three days after the Jan. 6 riot, CSI’s founder shared a debunked election fraud conspiracy video with insurrectionist attorney John Eastman and set a meeting to discuss it further.
Westword
How Bob Marshall Pulled Off the 2022 Colorado Election's Biggest Upset
After being nominated to represent the Democratic Party in the race for House District 43, Robert "Bob" Marshall was confident. "I never doubted that we would lose," he recalls. Marshall grew more positive quickly, however. And although the final results have not been certified, the counting is over and the...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder Public Library welcomes its newest coffee shop, Tonantzin Casa de Café, ‘your abuelita’s casita’
Inspired by Indigenous and Latin American culture, the Tonantzin Casa de Café will be the newest coffee spot in town when it opens in the Boulder Public Library next month. The cafe space, inside the library’s main branch at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, has seen a handful of vendors since the 1990s — most recently the Seeds Library Cafe, which was owned by the Boulder County Farmers Market. It closed in the aftermath of the pandemic.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulderites approve new climate tax. City of Boulder pledges resiliency money is ‘now going to the most vulnerable first.’
Boulder voters overwhelmingly approved a new city climate tax on Nov. 8. With projected annual earnings of $6.5 million, the city will have significantly more than the $3.9 million currently available for climate resiliency efforts. The extra money will be spent on a swath of different projects, from forest thinning to EV charging stations, but all will be implemented with equity in mind.
Westword
Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver
This is the second in a series of posts about pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor." Denver has settled three lawsuits related to the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations and was...
EDITORIAL: Freeing predators to prowl on parole
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was on parole at the time — despite several parole violations — thanks at least in part to the three notoriously soft-on-crime lawmakers. ...
Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations
Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
getnews.info
Blue Halo Homes Shows the 3 Major Signs It’s Time to Sell Property in Denver, Colorado
“Blue Halo Homes shares the most-common signs that it’s time to move on from your Denver CO Property.”. Still on the fence about selling your Denver, CO home? Here are 3 signs that indicate it’s time to do so!. Signs You Need to Sell Your Denver, CO House...
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?
Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
denverite.com
This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move
Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
douglas.co.us
Colorado launches Driver License and State ID in Apple Wallet
Information courtesy of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Looking to make holiday travel a little easier? The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this month launched Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure digital version of their state-issued driver license or ID card. Coloradans...
