Saint Paul, MN

Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Bears' Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It's Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.
Today in Sports History-Fury defeats Klitschko

1906 — Tommy Burns fights to a 20-round draw with light heavyweight Jack O’Brien in a world heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles. 1929 — Ernie Nevers rushes for six touchdowns and kicks four PATs to score all his team’s points, an NFL record, in the Chicago Cardinals’ 40-6 rout of the Chicago Bears.
Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Colorado211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 6, 2:05 (pp). 2, Colorado, Manson 2 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 13:51. Penalties_Lundkvist, DAL (Holding), 0:37. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 10 (Heiskanen, Robertson), 8:13 (pp). 4, Colorado, Hunt 2 (Newhook, Kaut), 10:43. Penalties_Manson, COL (Interference), 0:50; Manson, COL (Holding), 7:42; MacKinnon, COL (Hooking), 12:10; Colorado bench, served by Kaut (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:10; Manson, COL (Tripping), 16:31.
