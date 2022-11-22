EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It's Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO