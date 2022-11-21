Read full article on original website
Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search
Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
Glenburn man arrested on charges related to drug, firearm possession
BANGOR, Maine — A Glenburn man was arrested on charges related to drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 18. Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau after detecting illegal drugs in the vehicle operated by Thibodeau with assistance from a K-9 partner, according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
Man indicted on drug charges
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
Bangor Area Restaurants That Are Open For Thanksgiving
If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
Are you hungry? Check out this dinner from 1915.
The Bangor Public Library held a "Newspapermen's Dinner" in late November of 1915. Check out their menu!
