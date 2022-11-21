ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryfield, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search

Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
ADDISON, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Man indicted on drug charges

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
ORLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Area Restaurants That Are Open For Thanksgiving

If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy