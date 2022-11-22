Read full article on original website
Biden allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela 'makes absolutely no sense': Stephen Moore
Former White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to call out Biden's policies and the decision to allow Chevron to oil drill in Venezuela.
What we mean when we say 'sovereignty was never ceded'
In discussing the Uluru Statement from the Heart, I will be doing something that, as a lawyer, is perhaps not best practice: I am not going to define my terms or confine my comments to the law. Although our constitutional system of governance is underpinned by a rigid concept of sovereignty we have inherited from the British parliament, its meaning is in fact quite nebulous. This sovereignty is not actually defined in our constitution, but rather made out by the structure and role of the institutions within. An example of this legacy is the prime minister not being mentioned. Rather,...
Crowd Angered by Lockdowns Calls for China’s Xi to Step Down
"By Dake Kang and Huizhong WuProtesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule, but hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus.The protests — which began Friday and have...
