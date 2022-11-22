ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.

Among the news items covered is the Denver Broncos waiving RB Melvin Gordon, Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts going on IR with a leg injury, Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams practicing with the team and New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffering a torn ACL during his breakout game.

In recapping the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers, Matt and Andy agree that Patrick Mahomes is inevitable and a bit of a cheat code when it comes to gambling on football. Also, following a CEH ankle injury, the lane is clear for continued fantasy success for RB Isiah Pacheco.

In the pickups portion of the podcast is a lot of guys getting opportunity due to injury, and a couple of rookies that are finally blossoming late in the season.

Finally, the guys get an update on Matt’s mom’s fantasy football league, which includes Brett Maher saving a fantasy football manager’s season.

02:50 NEWS / Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon / Chase Edmonds injured (high ankle sprain)

10:00 NEWS / Torn MCL for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

14:15 Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is great

15:10 Is Bears QB Justin Fields running too much?

23:55 NEWS / Lions designate rookie WR Jameson Williams to return from injury

27:20 NEWS / Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL

29:30 SNF Recap: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

40:55 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

47:25 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

53:40 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

55:40 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

57:40 Drops

58:50 Hold on loosely

62:05 Treviso Babes update

